Prime Minister Boris Johnson verifies the name of the sidestream manufacturing site in Notts while addressing the nation

A frustrated Boris Johnson referred to the county’s large side-stream manufacturing site when questioned by MPs during his last nationwide address.

The Prime Minister faced a heated question after telling MPs in the House of Commons on Wednesday that current Plan B measures will continue for at least three weeks, when they are reviewed on January 26.

Following the statement, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner asked what happened to plans to expand the UK diagnostic industry.

She asked: “Why, Prime Minister, two years after the start of the pandemic, are we still dependent on testing from China instead of building the capacity to do the testing here in Britain?”

But Boris Johnson drew a frustrated record, accusing Labor of “devastating” the country, including its test operation.

In response, the Prime Minister said: “She said that this country does not have its own diagnostic capacities.

“She doesn’t know what this country is doing. Unbelievable.

“We have the largest lateral flow manufacturing facility in this country.

“Go visit him, they don’t know what they’re talking about.

“It’s in Nottingham and we buy them all.”

He referred to SureScreen Diagnostics, which has a plant in Sherwood Business Park near junction 27 of the M1 in Annesley.

The Derby-based company landed a huge contract to provide the government with millions of lateral flow tests and expanded to open a factory in Nottinghamshire.

Mr Johnson also said confirmatory PCR testing and pre-travel testing will be phased out.

During his statement, Boris Johnson said PCR testing to confirm a positive Covid case will not be needed after January 11, where a positive lateral flow test will be enough to confirm the case, with the seven-day isolation period starting. from the moment the lateral flow the test was done.

Plan B measures will also continue until January 26.

Boris Johnson said: “I know some (MPs) might therefore ask if this means that we can now remove the measures entirely, but I’m sorry to report that hospital admissions are increasing rapidly, doubling about every nine days, with already more than 15,000 Covid patients hospitalized in England alone.

“We were experiencing the fastest growing Covid cases we have ever seen with over 218,000 cases reported yesterday, although this includes delayed reports and, potentially of most concern, case rates are now rising rapidly among the most the elderly and the most vulnerable, including doubling every week in the over 60s, with the obvious risk that this will continue to increase the pressure on our NHS. “

Starting at 4 a.m. on Friday (January 7), pre-departure testing for people traveling abroad has also been removed, and people returning from a foreign country will no longer have to take a PCR test. .

Boris Johnson said: “Our balanced approach also means that when specific measures no longer serve their purpose, they will be scrapped.

“So when the Omicron variant was first identified, we rightly introduced travel restrictions to slow its arrival in our country.

“But now Omicron is so prevalent that these measures have a limited impact on the growth of cases while continuing to impose significant costs on our travel industry.

“We are going to do away with the pre-departure test, which discourages many from traveling for fear of being trapped abroad and incurring significant additional expenses.

“We will also be lifting the requirement to self-isolate on arrival until we receive a negative PCR, instead reverting to the system we had in October of last year where those arriving in England will have to take a HIV test. lateral flow no later than the end of the second day and, if positive, another PCR test. “

