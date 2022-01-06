Jokowi revokes 2,078 mining permits, how many RI mining permits are there?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced the revocation of 2,078 coal and mining permits (IUPs) today Thursday (06/01/2022). The president said the revocation of the IUP was due to the fact that it had never submitted its work plan, even though the permit had been granted for years. “Today, as many as 2,078 mining and coal company licenses have been revoked because we never submitted a work plan, licenses that have been granted for years but have not been executed and that has resulted in the use of held hostage natural resources to improve people’s well-being, “Jokowi said on Thursday (6/1/2022). The revocation of this permit follows the coal supply crisis experienced by PT PLN (Persero). The criticality of coal for PLN’s power plants also prompted the government to issue a policy of stopping coal exports for a month from January 1 to 31, 2022. Of the 2,078 IUPs revoked by Jokowi, how many IUPs are actually in Indonesia? Based on Minerba One Data Indonesia (MODI) data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) cited on Thursday (06/01/2022), in 2022, it was stated that the number of mining permits, including mineral and coal holders agreements / contracts in Indonesia, was recorded at 7,851, where IUP holders alone reached 5,285. This figure does not include the revocation of the 2,078 permits that the President Jokowi had just announced today. Here are the details of the holders of mining permits or RI contracts in 2022: – Employment contract (KK) 31 permits

– Coal mining concession works contract (PKP2B) 66 permits

– Mining operating license (IUP) 5,285 licenses

– Popular Mining Permit (DPI) 97 licenses

– Special Mining Company Permit (IUPK) 4 permits

– IUPOPK Transport 1,590 licenses

– IUPOPK Purification 85 permits

– IUJP 693 permit. Seen by product, here are the details: – IUP Minerals Metals 1,370 licenses

– IUP Coal 1,167 licenses

– IUP Minerals and non-metallic rocks 2,748 permits. In the meantime, depending on the stages of the activity, here are the details: – Mineral exploration 22 permits

– Mineral production exploitation 1,348 licenses

– Coal exploration permit 5

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(Yes)



