Imran Khan is under surveillance again. This time it’s for foreign donations to his PTI party





New Delhi: Has Prime Minister Imran Khans, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Party Received and Under-reported Foreign Donations? Khan is coming under scrutiny again, as a damning report by the Pakistan Election Commission security committee claimed it.

According to Dawn, who accessed the report, the ECP confirmed that the PTI not only received funds from foreign nationals and companies, but also under-reported its funds and concealed the presence of numerous bank accounts.

In response to the ECP report, Imran Khan said he welcomed the scrutiny of the ECP regarding the funding of the PTI. In a tweet, he added: The more our accounts are scrutinized, the more factual clarity will emerge for the nation to see how the PTI is the only political party with a proper donor base based on proper political fundraising.

He also called on the ECP to examine the PTI’s rivals, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), saying it shows the nation the difference between a collection of appropriate funds and extortion of money from friendly capitalists and special interests. in exchange for favors.

Can’t wait to see a similar CEP review on funding 2 other major political parties – PPP and PMLN. This will allow the nation to see the difference between proper pol fundraising and extortion of money from crony capitalists and vested interests in exchange for favors at the expense of the nation.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the report was “false” and reiterated Imran Khan’s demand for an investigation into the accounts of political parties in opposition.

What the ECP report reveals

According to the report, PTI under-reported an amount of PKR 312 million between 2009-10 and 2012-13. In FY13 alone, Imran’s party underestimated more than PKR 145 million.

Besides the United States, Khan’s party has also received funding from Dubai, the United Kingdom, Europe, Denmark, Japan, Canada and Australia. But the committee was not informed of these transactions.

The ECP review team report also found that the PTI concealed 53 bank accounts, reporting only 12 in the case of foreign funding. The report states that the State Bank revealed that PTI has 65 bank accounts.

Opposition calls for Imran Khan’s resignation

Several PML-N leaders called for Imran Khan’s resignation after the publication of the ECP report.

PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif called the report a “damning indictment” of Imran Khan. He tweeted this: PTI has been leaking foreign funding cases for the past 7 years and now we know why.

The truth has a strange way of exposing people. The review panel report is a damning indictment against IK. PTI has been leaking foreign funding cases for the past 7 years and now we know why. The facade of “Sadiq aur Ameen” has been torn to pieces.

– Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 5, 2022

Top PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded Imran Khan’s resignation because of the ECP report. He said the Supreme Court should take note of the case and demanded Khan resign from his post.

“Pakistan has become poorer but Imran is richer”

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan was getting poor but Imran Khan was getting richer.

In his tweet, Bhutto said, “The ECP report proving that foreign funding of the PTI is a damning indicator (sic) not only of party corruption, but exposes their hypocrisy. Simultaneously, tax records reveal that @ ImranKhanPTI’s income has grown more than 50 times since they took office. Pakistan has become poorer, but Imran is richer.

The ECP report proving that foreign funding of the PTI is a damning indicator not only of party corruption, but exposes their hypocrisy. Simultaneously, tax records reveal that @ ImranKhanPTI’s income has grown more than 50 times since they took office. Pakistan has become poorer, but Imran is richer.

– BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 5, 2022

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Fazl Rehman also said the PTI foreign funding affair exposed the corruption of Imran Khan and his party. He also called the PTI a party of thieves, adding that it had introduced a culture of abuse into politics.

Following the revelation of the ECP report, Pakistanis took to social media to criticize Imran Khan and call him a “hypocrite.”

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat criticized the Prime Minister’s statement, tweeting: When political opponents: “Indian funding, Yahoodi. Case of own foreign funding: “Overseas Pakistanis”. Another Twitter user said: Yes, Overseas Pakistani Ne Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

When political opponents: “Indian, Yahoodi funding”

Own Foreign Funding Case: “Overseas Pakistanis” https://t.co/G5fIgY4Llq

– Naila Inayat (ailanailainayat) January 5, 2022

Yes, Pakistani overseas Ne Ghabrana Nahi Hai

– SwaRajForIndia (@SwaRajYogiRaj) January 5, 2022

Twitter user Qazi Mr. Shoaib Amin said: “By the way, Khan Sahib, the world wouldn’t have seen a person as shameless and lying as you, while user Salman Arshad said: Agr aap itne e imandari ke champion bnte hain tu ECP ko krne dete procedures dodh ka dodh or pani ka pani ho jata. (If you [Imran Khan] were actually the champion of truth, you should have let ECP do the legwork. Things would then be as clear as daylight.)

to stay

– Qazi M. Shoaib Amin (@ QaziMShoaibAmi1) January 5, 2022

Agr aap itne e imandari ke champion bnte hain tu ECP ko krne dete procedures dodh ka dodh or pani ka pani ho jata. Jese ap e kehte thay ke agr nawaz league ne kuch nai kiya tu khol de 4 halkay sub samne a jaye ga lekin apni dfa tu ap ne hr forum use kiya procedures ko rokne liye

– Salman Arshad (@ SalmanA79199577) January 5, 2022

The review committee was formed in March 2018 to review the accounts of the PTI, but it took four years to present its report to the ECP. The committee submitted its report in December 2021.

