Kangana Ranaut calls Punjab Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach “attack on every Indian”





Kangana Ranaut is an actress who doesn’t hesitate to share her opinions, whether it’s regarding the entertainment industry, the nation, politics or more. A strong supporter of the BJP-led government, Kangana took to social media and criticized yesterday’s incident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stopped by protesters in the Punjab, forcing him to return. For those who don’t know, on Wednesday January 5th, PM Modi landed in Bathinda from where he was to leave for the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. While on his way to his destination by road, the flyover was blocked by protesters there so he could resume the path he had come by. Here’s what Kangana has to say about it. Based on her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab “shameful.” She wrote: “What happened in Punjab is shameful, the Honorable Prime Minister is the democratically elected leader / representative / voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every Indian… c t is an attack on our democracy itself. Kangana Ranaut continued, Punjab is becoming a hub for terrorist activity if we don’t stop it now the nation will have to pay a heavy price #bharatstandswithmodiji. “ Speaking of the incident on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Modi landed in Bathinda from where he headed to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to the rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited about 20 minutes, but as this did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road, which could take more than two hours. The Prime Minister started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the security arrangements by the DGP Punjab police. About 30 km from its destination, the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a bridge where it was found to be blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes and turned back on the same route he came on. Do you agree with Kangana Ranaut’s thoughts on this incident? On the job side, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on his production company, Tiku Weds Sheru, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She will also be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas, whose filming is said to be completed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Must read: Do you remember Bobby Darling from Bigg Boss? She wants Ayushmann Khurrana or Saif Ali Khan to direct her biopic! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/kangana-ranaut-calls-pm-narendra-modis-security-lapse-in-punjab-an-attack-on-every-single-indian/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos