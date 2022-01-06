A video circulating in the entourage of President Jokowi gives way to ambulances, this is the explanation of the palace





JAKARTA, COMPASS.with – A video circulating on social networks captures the moment during the procession group President Joko Widodo seems to give cars a chance ambulance it goes. In the video, the ambulance can be seen spinning in the opposite direction to the group. President. On the other side, the presidential entourage, accompanied by paspampre escorts, patrol cars and voorijders, stopped and slowed down the vehicle used. So that the ambulance can run smoothly. Read also: Jokowi signs presidential decree for the post of Deputy Minister of the Interior To manage Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono confirmed the incident. According to him, this condition occurred today, Wednesday (5/1/2022) when the entourage of the president Jokowi traveled from Solo to Grobogan Regency. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “(It happened) today from Solo to Grobogan,” he said upon confirmation Compass.with. According to Heru, the presence of an ambulance should be a priority. “At that time, there was an ambulance coming from the opposite direction. And of course the ambulance has to be given priority,” he added. Read also: Viral espionage of residents damaged by Paspampres, what penalties if they block the presidential convoy? As previously reported, President Jokowi left for Central Java Province (Central Java) on Wednesday for a working visit. The seconds during which Jokowi’s presidential entourage prioritized the passage of the ambulance While going to visit the Purwodadi market, the president’s entourage passed by an ambulance pic.twitter.com/TivI3aJ1xz – Murtadha (@MurtadhaOne) January 5, 2022 During this visit, the president welcomed residents of Sragen, Grobogan, Blora and Semarang City, among others, to take stock of the Covid-19 vaccination and distribute cash assistance to street vendors. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander de Paspampres, Major General Tri Budi Utomo, and Deputy Protocol, Press accompanied Jokowi on the flight to central Java. and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin. Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

