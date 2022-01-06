Security breach of PM Modi in Punjab: no suspended official, according to CM Channi





Punjab chief Charanjit Singh Channi said no government officials were suspended after Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security failure in the border state. He responded to reports that Ferozepur’s Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harman Hans was suspended after the prime minister was stranded on an airlift for around 20 minutes due to a blockade of protesters on Wednesday. . Prime Minister Modi was on his way to Ferozepur to address a rally, which was later postponed. The Prime Minister wanted to meet with all of you, but for some reason he will not be with us today. The prime minister said these programs (inauguration) had been postponed and not canceled, Mandaviya said, addressing those gathered in Ferozepur. The Union Interior Ministry, in a statement, described the incident as a major flaw in the prime ministers’ trip to the Punjab. The MHA has also called on the government of the Punjab to determine responsibility for the failure and take strict action. The statement also said that when the weather conditions do not improve, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which will take more than 2 hours. He traveled by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by DGP police. The Prime Minister’s travel schedule and plan were communicated well in advance to the government of Punjab. In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road, which have clearly not been deployed, the MHA added in a statement. Meanwhile, Punjab’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also expressed regret after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to the state and claimed there had been no loophole in security. The Prime Minister was to visit for the inauguration (of development projects) and address a political rally. We regret that he had to return due to the blockade en route, Channi said. He added: After all, he is the prime minister of the country. We respect it. There is a democratic system and a federal system. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh called for the reign of state presidents after a breach was reported in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Singh also said Channi’s outgoing government has utterly failed to ensure law and order in the state. If we are to ensure the security of our state and maintain the system of law and order here, then I think the president’s rule should be enforced, Singh said. (With contributions from Manjeet Sehgal) Also read: PM Modi’s visit to Punjab canceled due to “major security flaw”: MHA

