“Bahut bada jung hoyega”: Pakistani threatens to burn Pepsi truck because of QR codes





@ImranNoshad | Photo credit: Twitter

Highlights The incident took place in the resort town of Karachi in Pakistan on December 31, 2021 The video went viral on social media At the time of writing the video had garnered 278.6K views

New Delhi: Imran Noshad Khan, co-host of “Back 2 Basics Podcast” on YouTube, recently posted a video on his Twitter account featuring a man doing fuss in the streets of Karachi, Pakistan.

While inquiring about the incident, a man, who identified himself as a mullah, pointed to the QR code on a 7Up bottle, a soft drink sold under the Pepsi brand.

The incident happened on New Years Eve on a busy road in the Pakistani resort town of Karachi.

Apparently, the mullah insisted that Khan make a video of his statement using his phone.

The mullah says in the video, which has since gone viral on social media, that the QR code printed on the side of the bottle is named after the Prophet Muhammad. The mullah then refuses to acknowledge Khan’s attempts to clarify that the listing is in fact a QR code.

“This is named after the Prophet Muhammad. I’m going to set the truck on fire, ”we heard in the video.

Notably, in order to provide consumers with nutritional information and manufacturing information, beverage companies use QR codes on bottles and cans.

The mullah demanded that the company remove these marks. “If they do, I’ll be grateful, but if they don’t, a huge war will break out,” the mullah said.

He further threatened to burn down any company trucks he saw if his request was not met within two or three days.

Then he said, “I will do anything for Allah. I could sacrifice my life for him. Why is my Prophet’s name written here?

The next day, that is, January 1, Khan tweeted that as the truck driver was leaving, and he was also about to leave, the mullah shouted and told him that he belonged to Jamaat-ud-Dawa and which he had also fought in Kashmir.

A representative from the affected Bevergae company sent Khan a thank-you message on Jan.4, the podcaster revealed. He added that the rep told him they were working on finishing the stock or changing the QR code.

The mere suggestion of blasphemy or any content interpreted as offensive to Islam can provoke mass violence in Pakistan, where blasphemy is punishable by death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/bahut-bada-jung-hoyega-pakistani-man-threatens-to-burn-down-a-pepsi-truck-over-qr-codes-viral-video/846918 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos