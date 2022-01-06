Lindsay Hoyle tells Ian Blackford to ‘calm down’ after clash with Boris Johnson





THE Speaker of the House of Commons called on the SNP Westminster leader to calm him down after a heated clash with the Prime Minister.

The exchange between Ian Blackford and Boris Johnson came to a head after the SNP MP said the PM was too weak to impose the restrictions a public health-focused approach at Omicron demanded.

He said Johnson could not push any Covid rule beyond his divided cabinet and mutinous backbench MPs. In December, the vote on introducing Covid passports to England passed thanks to Labor votes after nearly 100 Tory MPs rebelled over the issue. READ MORE: PMQ: Tory MPs scream and heckle as Ian Blackford raises fears of cost of living crisis Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Blackford continued: The Prime Minister knows he does not have the moral authority to protect the public when he himself has violated previous restrictions. The public is faced with a prime minister who lacks the political leadership or authority to act to keep these islands safe. Thus, the Prime Minister will finally recognize that his exit endangers lives and the NHS because his backbenchers are now taking the lead. Blackford was referring to comments Johnson made the day before that despite rising hospitalizations and record infection levels, he was hoping to overcome this Omicron wave. The Tory leader opposed Blackford’s speech, saying he should withdraw what he said. He said the SNP MP should be respectful of the traditions of this House, which led to mockery from the opposition benches. Johnson said Blackford shouldn’t blame people for things they haven’t done. Johnson was reportedly claiming not to have breached Covid restrictions – despite a slew of allegations surrounding the Christmas holidays and the publication of a photograph showing Johnson and his wife enjoying a wine and cheese event in a Downing garden Street while the rest of the UK was severely restricted. Johnson called the allegations completely false, which drew sharp criticism from Blackford and other MPs. The Prime Minister attempted to continue speaking amid shouting, which prompted the President to intervene and call to order. I don’t need any advice from anyone there either, said Lindsay Hoyle as she pointed to the Conservative benches. It’s the last thing we need. I think we have to calm down. It is a very important debate that the country is watching. They want to hear what’s going on. Cat calls from across the room won’t help anyone. Given the word, Johnson called on the nations of the UK to agree on a plan that is both balanced and proportionate. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon announces changes to Covid-19 isolation and testing rules To date, England is the only one of the four British countries not to have imposed additional restrictions in an attempt to stem the rising tide of Omicron. Earlier in the debate, Blackford said it left this nation out of step with the rest of the UK and suggested that only Johnson’s weak position at the head of the Tory party prevented him from acting. The prime minister’s position has been widely seen as a linchpin, with Ruth Davidson saying in December that there was open discussion about who could replace Johnson at all levels within the party.

