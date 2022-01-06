Jokowi revokes permits for millions of hectares of abandoned land





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revoked permits and the use of abandoned land by legal persons.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID -BOGOR. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revoked the permit and use of abandoned land by legal entities, as part of improving governance of natural resources. So that it can ensure fairness, transparency and fairness for the Indonesian people. “We will revoke permits that are not executed, are not productive, are transferred to other parties and do not comply with the designation and regulations,” Jokowi said in a press release at Bogor Palace on Thursday. (6/1). Jokowi said up to 2,078 permits from mining and coal mining companies have been revoked. The revocation was made because they never submitted a work plan. The permit that has been issued is not executed by the company that obtains the permit. This causes the use of natural resources hostage to improve the well-being of the people. Also read: President Jokowi pushes for fast-track ratification of PKS bill The government also revoked 192 forestry sector permits covering an area of ​​3,126,439 hectares (ha). The permit was revoked for inactivity, lack of work plan and negligence. In addition, the government revoked up to 34,448 hectares of plantation land with cultivation rights (HGU). An area of ​​25,128 ha is owned by 12 legal persons, the remaining 9,320 ha are part of abandoned HGUs belonging to 24 legal persons. “Improving and monitoring these permits is an integral part of improving the governance of the granting of mining and forestry permits and other permits,” Jokowi said. Jokowi has pledged to keep making improvements by providing transparent and accountable business licenses. Even so, Jokowi said he would not hesitate to revoke the permits if there were any violations. Jokowi also makes sure he is open to providing use of the game to the community. “The government will provide opportunities for equitable use of assets to productive community groups and socio-religious organizations, including farmer groups, Islamic boarding schools and others who can partner with credible and experienced businesses.” , he explained. Jokowi said Indonesia is open to credible investors who have a good track record and a good reputation. In addition, he is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the population and to preserving nature. Also read: Johar Semarang Market Inauguration, Jokowi: Busy Market Indicates Economy Is On. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-cabut-izin-lahan-telantar

