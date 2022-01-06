PTI government returned the favor by awarding a luxury hotel contract





Ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received funding from an individual owner of offshore company Dreshak Security Solutions Inc, The News reported.

The security company claims to have provided around 15,000 specialized non-combatant security personnel to US forces in the Iraq war.

The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa returned the favor by awarding a multi-million dollar contract to build a luxury hotel in the scenic tourist destination of Nathiagali in October 2021, according to the report.

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review panel report reveals that Mumtaz Ahmed Muslim is one of the party’s donors who donated $ 24,979 to the PTI.

Mumtaz Muslim is the president and owner of the hotel chain and also owns Dreshak Security Solutions which provides security services in war zones. Mumtaz is not only a party donor, but also has close ties to the PTI leadership.

On April 15, 2018, he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Banigala.

After this meeting, Khan decided to appoint him as his special advisor. On April 26, 2018, the leader of the PTI signed a notification to appoint Mumtaz Muslim as special advisor to the president on special projects on April 26, 2018. Mumtaz’s name also appeared in the media as a leader of the PTI when the FIA ​​has published a list of Pakistanis who own properties in the United Arab Emirates.

Recently, the social networking site PTI posted a tweet about the signing of an agreement between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his hotel chain for the establishment of a luxury hotel in the picturesque town of Nathiagali.

Interestingly, before the signing of the agreement, Mumtaz Muslim held a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, on September 16, 2021. Almost a month later, the provincial government awarded the contract to Mumtaz Muslim and signed the agreement with his company in October. 20, 2021.

