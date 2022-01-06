PM Modi’s security breach | Punjab CM Channi says wrong answer made Modi come back

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security failure in the Punjab, Congress and the BJP engaged in a verbal feud over the issue on Thursday, even as the state government formed a high-level committee to investigate on the failures surrounding the incident.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Thursday that it was wrong to blame his government for the Prime Minister’s return without addressing an event and that the real reason for the move was the wrong response to Mr. Modis’ proposal to stand. meet in Ferozepur.

At a rally in Machhiwara, he said, the Punjabis have never shied away from making sacrifices for the nation and no one can question Punjab’s nationalist credentials. The fact that the Prime Minister returned without addressing the rally was that barely 700 people showed up at the rally site. This forced him to retrace his steps and later blame was placed on our government citing a threat to Mr. Modi’s security. The truth is that five days before the Prime Minister’s planned rally, the Special Protection Group [SPG] took over the landing point, the assembly site and every piece of security, but later the cavalcade of prime ministers suddenly took to the land route. The road was cleared by the SPG, he noted.

Mr. Channi called on the forces hostile to Punjab to stop defaming the state. Anti-Punjab forces should avoid vendetta policies and ask themselves why people, especially farmers, don’t like them, he said.

Probe panel

An official statement said: In order to fully investigate the shortcomings that arose during the prime minister’s visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the government of Punjab has formed a high-level committee. The committee, made up of Judge Mehtab Singh Gill (retired) and Principal Secretary for Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma would submit its report within three days.

The prime ministers’ event in Ferozepur was canceled after his convoy was blocked on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes as the road was blocked by protesters near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Home Office has called this a major loophole in the Prime Minister’s security. He requested a detailed report from the state government and asked it to determine responsibility for the failure and take strict action.

Pointing out Mr. Channi for the security breach, the BJP dismissed the state government investigative committee. Calling his training just eye drops, State President Ashwani Sharma said the chief minister was behind the whole plot and therefore the committee would not be able to find the truth behind the incident. .

The BJP had urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to suspend the state’s interior minister and the director general of police. Mr. Sharma alleged that the necessary protocols were not followed to receive the Prime Minister. Moreover, who leaked the prime minister’s route is something that is a matter of investigation, he observed after a delegation of BJP leaders met with the governor on the issue of the security breach.

The breach of the Prime Minister’s security was a plot hatched by the Congress party. Punjab is a border state and Ferozepur is a short distance from Pakistan. The director general of police had given permission for the Prime Minister’s convoy to travel on the route. It is the duty of the state to provide a safe route and all protocols have been dropped while putting the Prime Minister in an extremely sensitive and fragile security situation and anything could have happened on this bridge, he said .

Mr Sharma called Congress responsible for creating an atmosphere worse than a state of emergency and regretted that a colossal loss to the Punjabis psyche had been inflicted by the Congressional government. It was a murder of democracy as obstacles were created and all roads leading to Ferozepur were barricaded so that buses carrying state people all over the state were blocked and the police acted in cahoots with the state government, he said.

Amarinder criticizes Channi

Former Chief Minister and Head of Punjab Lok Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh (ret.) Denounced Mr. Channi and Deputy Chief Minister and Interior Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for behaving like cowards by fleeing their responsibilities.

Addressing a public meeting in Samana, he said, there has been a serious security breach and Chief Minister Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Randhawa, who heads the Interior Ministry, are expected. take responsibility for it. True leaders take responsibility and do not shift the responsibility onto others. It is not leadership, it is cowardice.