Hakla-DI Khan highway will help end the “cycle of poverty”: PM – Must read





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the construction of road infrastructure such as the Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan highway would help end the cycle of poverty caused by the migration of skilled people from rural areas and small towns to rural areas. metropolises.

It will connect the backward areas like Mianwali and DI Khan to the main arteries of the country and ensure the economic development of the population, he said during the inauguration ceremony of the Hakla (MI) highway. Dear Ismail Khan worth 81 million rupees. in Islamabad

The Hakla-DIKhan highway has 11 interchanges, 36 bridges, 33 overflights and 119 underpasses, according to the government’s plan.

The prime minister lamented that most of the development work has been carried out on the eastern route of the China-Pakistan economic corridor in recent years. He further alleged that residents of Balochistan and rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were left behind because the former rulers had forgotten them.

The feeling of deprivation of the peoples of Balochistan is justified because the roads have never been built in such a large area, Prime Minister Imran said.

He expressed the hope that the highway, in addition to reducing the travel distance from seven hours to three hours from Islamabad to DI Khan, would also increase the standard of living of the people. Moreover, he added that it would also allow the private sector to open hospitals in small towns and remote areas as part of the Ehsaas health system, as the government does not have a lot of money to build infirmaries. .

Prime Minister Imran claimed that existing road construction projects were cheaper than similar projects in 2013, accusing former National Highway Authority employers of corruption. More roads would have been built in the past if the money had not been stolen, he said.

Welcoming the efforts of Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed, the prime minister said the ministry was among the top three performing ministries. He added that the NHA’s revenue had been doubled after anti-corruption measures, including online tenders, as well as the recovery of encroached land worth Rs 5 billion.

Over the next two years, Prime Minister Imran said the country will be an integral part of the Chinese program as tribal areas, and Balochistan will be connected to major roads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aaj.tv/news/30275443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos