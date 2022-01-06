PMQ: Boris Johnson refuses to lower VAT on energy bills despite Brexit promise he would

Play video

Chris Choi, editor-in-chief of ITV News Consumer, explains the options available to the government to reduce fuel bills for UK households

Boris Johnson refused to cut VAT on fuel bills amid a huge increase in the cost of energy, despite pledging ahead of the EU referendum that Brexit would allow it to do so.

The PM rejected repeated calls from Labor to cut the tax, in a fiery training session with Angela Rayner at PMQs, insisting the government is committed to helping people “throughout the pandemic “.

He said the government had taken steps to provide support, including changing universal credit, increasing the minimum wage and keeping the “country open. [and] our economy in motion “.

Ms Rayner, replacing Sir Keir Starmer who self-isolated after testing positive for coronavirus, said thousands of families face ‘catastrophe’ due to upcoming tax hikes and rising costs Energy.

It has been estimated that families will face a drop in their income of 1,200 per year as the energy price cap is raised and a 1.25% increase in national insurance contributions. (NIC) comes into effect – both in April 2022.

At the same time, the expected rise in inflation which is expected to peak in the spring at 0.6% means that real pay levels are expected to stagnate.

“It’s an iceberg right ahead,” Ms. Rayner said, “so is he finally going to stop and change course… or is he going to embark on what will be a disaster for thousands of families? ? ”

Without “serious solutions,” said Ms Rayner, nothing will stop people from “falling into poverty or getting into debt” because of inflation – working families “foot the bill for their incompetence,” he said. she added.

Boris Johnson faced Angela Rayner at PMQ as Sir Keir Starmer self-isolated. Credit: Pennsylvania

The Deputy Leader of the Labor Party said the best way to respond to soaring energy bills would be to cut VAT on them – something he could not have done in the EU due to block competition laws.

Before the 2016 European referendum, Johnson said: “As long as we are in the EU, we are not allowed to reduce this tax.

“When we vote for the holiday, we can remove this unfair and damaging tax.”

But instead of keeping his promise, the Prime Minister responded by saying the Labor Party “cannot trust Brexit”.

He said: “She campaigned to stay in the EU. Oh yes, she did. Now they have their bare cheeks coming to this House of Commons and saying they want to cut VAT on the fuel while everyone knows it and he too, everyone knows very well that it would be absolutely impossible if they were to do what Labor would do and return to the EU, stay aligned with the single market of the EU.

“That is the Labor Party’s goal. We cannot trust them on Brexit and we cannot trust them with the economy.”

Mr Johnson listed other ways his government seeks to help those in financial difficulty.

He claimed that 2.2 million people have benefited from Warm Home discounts, worth 140 per week.

Retirees are supported by the 300 Winter Fuel Payments, cold weather payments worth 25 a week for four million people across the country. This is what we do.”

The government previously acknowledged that the rapid rise in energy bills would pose problems for Britons after several Tory politicians wrote to the Prime Minister, urging him to remove taxes on them.

It hardly needs to be pointed out that high energy prices, whether for home heating or for domestic transportation, are felt most painfully by the lowest paid, according to the letter.