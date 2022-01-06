Politics
PMQ: Boris Johnson refuses to lower VAT on energy bills despite Brexit promise he would
Chris Choi, editor-in-chief of ITV News Consumer, explains the options available to the government to reduce fuel bills for UK households
Boris Johnson refused to cut VAT on fuel bills amid a huge increase in the cost of energy, despite pledging ahead of the EU referendum that Brexit would allow it to do so.
The PM rejected repeated calls from Labor to cut the tax, in a fiery training session with Angela Rayner at PMQs, insisting the government is committed to helping people “throughout the pandemic “.
He said the government had taken steps to provide support, including changing universal credit, increasing the minimum wage and keeping the “country open. [and] our economy in motion “.
Ms Rayner, replacing Sir Keir Starmer who self-isolated after testing positive for coronavirus, said thousands of families face ‘catastrophe’ due to upcoming tax hikes and rising costs Energy.
It has been estimated that families will face a drop in their income of 1,200 per year as the energy price cap is raised and a 1.25% increase in national insurance contributions. (NIC) comes into effect – both in April 2022.
At the same time, the expected rise in inflation which is expected to peak in the spring at 0.6% means that real pay levels are expected to stagnate.
“It’s an iceberg right ahead,” Ms. Rayner said, “so is he finally going to stop and change course… or is he going to embark on what will be a disaster for thousands of families? ? ”
Without “serious solutions,” said Ms Rayner, nothing will stop people from “falling into poverty or getting into debt” because of inflation – working families “foot the bill for their incompetence,” he said. she added.
The Deputy Leader of the Labor Party said the best way to respond to soaring energy bills would be to cut VAT on them – something he could not have done in the EU due to block competition laws.
Before the 2016 European referendum, Johnson said: “As long as we are in the EU, we are not allowed to reduce this tax.
“When we vote for the holiday, we can remove this unfair and damaging tax.”
But instead of keeping his promise, the Prime Minister responded by saying the Labor Party “cannot trust Brexit”.
He said: “She campaigned to stay in the EU. Oh yes, she did. Now they have their bare cheeks coming to this House of Commons and saying they want to cut VAT on the fuel while everyone knows it and he too, everyone knows very well that it would be absolutely impossible if they were to do what Labor would do and return to the EU, stay aligned with the single market of the EU.
“That is the Labor Party’s goal. We cannot trust them on Brexit and we cannot trust them with the economy.”
Mr Johnson listed other ways his government seeks to help those in financial difficulty.
He claimed that 2.2 million people have benefited from Warm Home discounts, worth 140 per week.
Retirees are supported by the 300 Winter Fuel Payments, cold weather payments worth 25 a week for four million people across the country. This is what we do.”
The government previously acknowledged that the rapid rise in energy bills would pose problems for Britons after several Tory politicians wrote to the Prime Minister, urging him to remove taxes on them.
It hardly needs to be pointed out that high energy prices, whether for home heating or for domestic transportation, are felt most painfully by the lowest paid, according to the letter.
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-05/pm-refuses-to-cut-vat-on-energy-bills-despite-brexit-promise-that-he-would
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]