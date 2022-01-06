Congress tried to ‘physically harm’ Prime Minister Modi but failed with ‘murderous intentions’, BJ claims – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: The BJP tore up Congress on Wednesday over the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, alleging that the state’s ruling party attempted to “harm him physically” but failed to failed his “murderous intentions”. The Saffron Party asked if the leaders of Congress were “happy that the Prime Minister is on the verge of death”. Modi’s visit to the Punjab was cut short on Wednesday after a “major security breach” as he was stranded on a 20-minute overflight due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Interior Ministry Union to demand an immediate report from the state government and to take strict action against those responsible. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said: “The planted political instruments have received political patronage from the Congressional government in Punjab to violate the security of the Prime Minister. Indian minister. “” Never before in the history of our country has a state government knowingly constructed a scenario in which the prime minister of the country would be endangered. “Attacking the government of the Punjab, she alleged that state police officials were” ordered to undermine the security of the Prime Minister of India and cause him physical harm. “ “Congress failed in its murderous intentions in the holy land of Punjab. Congressional leaders have expressed their joy at the breach of the Prime Minister’s security. Were they happy that Prime Minister Modi was on the verge of death? According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, after the serious lack of security, Modi’s convoy decided to return without attending an event at the martyrs’ memorial in Hussainiwala. The prime minister was also unable to attend a rally in Ferozepur. “As a BJP worker, I am sure the nation shares our outrage over this incident. We know Congress hates Modi, but today they tried to physically injure the Indian prime minister,” Irani said. . “Such is the deterioration of public order in the Punjab that the DGP says it is unable to support the Prime Minister’s security team. state, was dismantled so that Narendra Modi could be endangered. “ She inquired as to why the Punjab police chief gave a “green light” to the road the prime minister was to take and which in the Punjab government gave information about the Modi road to people. which caused the blockade. Irani also asked when the Prime Minister’s security services contacted the Punjabi police about the circumstances at the top of the flyby, “why did those who direct the security arrangements on behalf of the government not respond”? “These are not simple accusations, this is the reality of the Punjab under a Congressional government. When the security of the Indian Prime Minister was breached, the leaders of Congress burst into joy asking “how was his Josh”. The prime minister was magnanimous, according to media reports, for communicating “zinda laut raha hoon” (come back alive), “she said.

