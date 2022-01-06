SC to hear request for judicial inquiry into breach of security of Prime Minister Modis in Punjab





Upon learning of the security breach, the Interior Ministry requested a detailed report from the Punjab government.

The issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in the Punjab a day ago was raised in the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case on Friday, January 7. Senior lawyer Maninder Singh mentioned the petition to a court headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana seeking an investigation into the security breach in the Prime Minister’s cavalcade in Punjab. The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked Singh to serve a copy of the petition on the government of Punjab and released the case for hearing on Friday. Singh argued that this was a serious mistake on the part of the government of the Punjab. The Prime Minister’s cavalcade found itself stranded on the road, causing an unacceptable security breach. The higher court asked Singh what he expects from the court? Singh said there was a need to ensure this did not happen again and that a full investigation was needed. The Interior Ministry (MHA) had said that the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was violated during the visit to the Punjab on Wednesday. Upon learning of the security breach, the MHA requested a detailed report from the government of Punjab. The MHA has also called on the government of the Punjab to determine responsibility for the failure and take strict action. In a statement, the Home Office (MHA) said: “Today morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bathinda from where he was to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road, which would take over two hours. He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the Punjab DGP police, ”MHA said. About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the prime minister’s convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. “The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major loophole in the Prime Minister’s security,” the MHA said. The MHA further said that the Prime Minister’s timetable and travel plan had been communicated to the government of Punjab well in advance. “In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the emergency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, ”said the MHA.

