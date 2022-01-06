Politics
Angela Rayner hints at PM ‘vacancy’ in PMQ attack on Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has been warned that he may soon be forced to step down during a lively PMQ.
Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner is replacing her boss Sir Keir Starmer, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has repeatedly called the PM incompetent in a noisy House of Commons.
As the couple exchanged comments on their future job prospects, she told Mr Johnson: Don’t brush your hair, improve your act.
The second work then lambasted the government over the UK cost of living crisis.
Referring to recent sleazy allegations and the Tories’ unease with Mr Johnson going from crisis to crisis before Christmas, Ms Rayner happily told him:
Mr Johnson seemed visibly amused by the remark, which came after he told her: We know the future job she has in mind, I wish her well.
He added: What we are focusing on is creating jobs for the British people.
There are now a record number of people working, 420,000 more than before the start of the pandemic. We have youth unemployment at an all time high.
Ms Rayner said soaring inflation rates meant people were getting poorer and unable to pay their bills.
She added: In October, the prime minister said fears about inflation were unfounded, but workers across the country are starting the new year with rising bills and rising prices, so how s is he cheated?
Mr Johnson replied: Of course I didn’t say anything like that, because inflation is always something we have to watch out for, but what we do is make sure that we protect the population from this country throughout what is no doubt going to be a difficult time.
That’s why we’re making sure we’ve raised the living wage by record amounts, making sure people have cold weather payments, making sure they get the hot house discount.
Mr Johnson has in fact previously said those fears are unfounded.
Ms Rayner urged the PM to be more ambitious for this country as working families are paying the price for his incompetence.
The Prime Minister claims it is not his fault, he blames world forces, he blames the market, she said, accusing it of making political choices that got us here.
The Ashton-under-Lyne MP said the government had failed to invest in long-term energy security, let gas storages collapse and the energy market run out of control.
Mr Johnson replied: She talks about energy. I think the House will agree that she has a lot more energy than the current Leader of the Opposition.
It comes after rumors of tensions between Ms Rayner and Sir Keir, who backed down on his deputy’s demotion in a reshuffle last year.
Meanwhile, on the Conservative benches, MPs have already sent letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister to the 1922 committee with 54 needed to force a leadership election.
Some Tories are furious at Mr Johnson’s handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, a string of so-called Christmas parties during the latest festive season and his approach to the Covid crisis.
But as attention turns to the skyrocketing cost of living, the PM continued: I welcome his point because in reality what the government is doing is supporting people throughout the pandemic. . 2.2 million supported with Warm Home discounts, worth 140 per week that we introduced.
Retirees are supported by the 300 Winter Fuel Payments, cold weather payments worth 25 a week for four million people across the country.
But in another cheeky intervention at PMQs, Mr Johnson called a Lib Dem suggestion on the cost of living a crisis ball, after the president mistakenly called Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey Ed Balls, the former ghost chancellor.
Ms Rayner accused the Prime Minister and his Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, of economic mismanagement, low growth and neglect of our public services.
Mr Johnson insisted the government had taken action to help poorer people and suggested the country would have spent more time locked out under Labor.
But the Labor MP called for serious solutions to prevent people from sliding into poverty or getting into debt.
She said: Inflation is about to hit 6%, the highest rate since the early 1990s, when the Conservatives had been in power for more than a decade.
Marred in their sordid, with a divided party. A Prime Minister losing the support of his backbenchers and governing chaotically and a Labor Party ready to take over and deliver a brighter future for Britain.
Accusing Labor of wanting to join the EU, the PM said the party’s incompetence had ruined the country time and time again.
Contact our press team by sending us an email at[email protected].
For more stories like this,see our news page.
MORE: Boris says there are no more closures at the moment as critical workers prepare for daily testing
Get the latest news, wellness stories, analysis and more
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/05/angela-rayner-hints-at-pm-vacancy-in-pmqs-attack-on-boris-johnson-15869214/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]