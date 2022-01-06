Angela Rayner hints at PM ‘vacancy’ in PMQ attack on Boris Johnson

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party exchanged spades with the PM over their future job prospects

Boris Johnson has been warned that he may soon be forced to step down during a lively PMQ.

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner is replacing her boss Sir Keir Starmer, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has repeatedly called the PM incompetent in a noisy House of Commons.

As the couple exchanged comments on their future job prospects, she told Mr Johnson: Don’t brush your hair, improve your act.

The second work then lambasted the government over the UK cost of living crisis.

Referring to recent sleazy allegations and the Tories’ unease with Mr Johnson going from crisis to crisis before Christmas, Ms Rayner happily told him:

Mr Johnson seemed visibly amused by the remark, which came after he told her: We know the future job she has in mind, I wish her well.

He added: What we are focusing on is creating jobs for the British people.

There are now a record number of people working, 420,000 more than before the start of the pandemic. We have youth unemployment at an all time high.

Ms Rayner said soaring inflation rates meant people were getting poorer and unable to pay their bills.

She added: In October, the prime minister said fears about inflation were unfounded, but workers across the country are starting the new year with rising bills and rising prices, so how s is he cheated?

Mr Johnson replied: Of course I didn’t say anything like that, because inflation is always something we have to watch out for, but what we do is make sure that we protect the population from this country throughout what is no doubt going to be a difficult time.

That’s why we’re making sure we’ve raised the living wage by record amounts, making sure people have cold weather payments, making sure they get the hot house discount.

Mr Johnson has in fact previously said those fears are unfounded.

Ms Rayner urged the PM to be more ambitious for this country as working families are paying the price for his incompetence.

The Prime Minister claims it is not his fault, he blames world forces, he blames the market, she said, accusing it of making political choices that got us here.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP said the government had failed to invest in long-term energy security, let gas storages collapse and the energy market run out of control.

Mr Johnson replied: She talks about energy. I think the House will agree that she has a lot more energy than the current Leader of the Opposition.

It comes after rumors of tensions between Ms Rayner and Sir Keir, who backed down on his deputy’s demotion in a reshuffle last year.

Meanwhile, on the Conservative benches, MPs have already sent letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister to the 1922 committee with 54 needed to force a leadership election.

Some Tories are furious at Mr Johnson’s handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, a string of so-called Christmas parties during the latest festive season and his approach to the Covid crisis.

But as attention turns to the skyrocketing cost of living, the PM continued: I welcome his point because in reality what the government is doing is supporting people throughout the pandemic. . 2.2 million supported with Warm Home discounts, worth 140 per week that we introduced.

Retirees are supported by the 300 Winter Fuel Payments, cold weather payments worth 25 a week for four million people across the country.

But in another cheeky intervention at PMQs, Mr Johnson called a Lib Dem suggestion on the cost of living a crisis ball, after the president mistakenly called Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey Ed Balls, the former ghost chancellor.

Ms Rayner accused the Prime Minister and his Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, of economic mismanagement, low growth and neglect of our public services.

Mr Johnson insisted the government had taken action to help poorer people and suggested the country would have spent more time locked out under Labor.

But the Labor MP called for serious solutions to prevent people from sliding into poverty or getting into debt.

She said: Inflation is about to hit 6%, the highest rate since the early 1990s, when the Conservatives had been in power for more than a decade.

Marred in their sordid, with a divided party. A Prime Minister losing the support of his backbenchers and governing chaotically and a Labor Party ready to take over and deliver a brighter future for Britain.

Accusing Labor of wanting to join the EU, the PM said the party’s incompetence had ruined the country time and time again.

