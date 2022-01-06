Politics
Boris Johnson wants the NHS on a war footing, but staff have already been in the trenches for years
When Boris Johnson said this week that the NHS was on a war footing, it sounded like yet another military metaphor posing his life in the name of his penchant for a catchy headline.
The Prime Minister spoke of mobilizing volunteers from the vaccination center who were the emerging NHS Territorial Army. Today in the Commons he said he is working to identify which NHS trusts are most likely to need real military support.
While the health service is always grateful for any support it can get, some of its senior executives have long feared that sending to the military will be seen by ministers as having more than a marginal impact.
Last January, former NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens gently reminded everyone that a few thousand troops were a small number compared to the 1.5 million NHS workers struggling with the pandemic.
One problem for some clinicians right now is that PM language fails to capture the exhaustion felt by many in the NHS. If you’ve been in the trenches for nearly two years, being told you’re going on a war footing seems misleading at best and cynical at worst.
Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the BBC: This idea that we are on a war footing, I think we all find it very difficult, because in fact we are in an incredibly difficult situation. difficult for quite a long time. now.
But the larger point was not wartime language but the lack of reserve capacity in the system. Henderson said there had been no sudden increase in what the NHS could change to deal with the Omicron wave. There is not something magical we can do now, it is a protracted crisis, she said.
And for many in the NHS, the growing waiting lists and staff shortages leading up to the pandemic are precisely why it has been at breaking point for so long.
Health Minister Gillian Keegan, one of the government’s most eloquent media artists, inadvertently put her finger on the problem when she sought to reassure the public that the 17 Greater Manchester hospitals canceled all non-urgent treatments after declaring a critical incident.
It happens every winter, Keegan said. That such extreme measures such as canceling operations are now routine is exactly the problem, according to many NHS members.
This is why the health service workforce strategy is so crucial and why it is disconcerting that this year’s funding to Health Education England (which provides for the training of doctors, nurses and midwives) women) is still uncertain. There are about 39,000 nursing vacancies only in England.
The lack of flexibility in the system has been highlighted by the critical incidents reported across the country since the festive break.
Perhaps annoyed by the PM’s admission that several areas will be temporarily overwhelmed by staff and patients falling ill with Omicron, Conservative backbench MPs have repeatedly asked for assurances that their local fixes would get support.
Although the current situation is dire, understaffing is likely to become a daily problem for life, and not just for Christmas.
The prime minister insists he oversaw the hiring of thousands of additional nurses, but independent experts say it is nowhere near enough.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt today warned Johnson during PMQs that the NHS faces not only Omicron staff absences, but permanent and dangerous staff shortages in almost every specialty. Note these words: permanent and dangerous.
Although Hunt eventually created more places for medical students and nurses during his tenure, he clearly feels remorse for his own failure to grasp this problem more eagerly years ago. Squeezing funding for health care services during Cameron’s government has undoubtedly helped.
Hunt today called on the Prime Minister to end the cycle by talking to his neighbor on Downing Street and to make 2022 the year we finally solve this problem. Senior NHS officials point out that funding for its long-term plan to 2024 hinged on separate cash flow and a plan to hire many more staff.
Still, Johnson rejected Hunts’ proposal to establish an independent staffing needs assessment for health and social care (a plan being revived by Baroness Cumberlege in the House of Lords), saying we are adopting, for the moment, a different approach.
As welcome as volunteers and the military are, there is no substitute for an adequately staffed NHS, insiders say. If the health services army gets the recruitment it needs in the long run, its staff can finally feel like they are not in a never-ending war.
