Another seasoned US envoy called on to deal with crises in Sudan and Ethiopia





Washington (AFP) A seasoned US diplomat who has handled turbulent relations with Turkey was appointed on Thursday to deal with the crises in Sudan and Ethiopia after the current envoy resigned following deadlocks.

David Satterfield, the outgoing US Ambassador to Turkey who has worked extensively in the Middle East, will become the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “Ambassador Satterfield’s decades of diplomatic and working experience amid some of the world’s most difficult conflicts will be instrumental in our continued efforts to promote a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa and to advance American interests in it. this strategic region, “Blinken said in a statement. He will replace Jeffrey Feltman, who resigned as he visited Ethiopia in a bid to encourage peace talks to end more than a year of war after the Tigray rebels withdrew. Feltman, also a seasoned American diplomat who previously held a senior position at the United Nations, intended to serve less than a year when he was appointed in early 2021, Blinken said. But Feltman was treated bluntly in October when Sudanese military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan staged a coup shortly after the US envoy left the country without apparently any prior warning. Feltman’s resignation comes days after the resignation of civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, leaving Burhan as the country’s undisputed leader despite Western calls to preserve a democratic transition launched in 2019. Satterfield has been closely involved in the delicate American diplomacy with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who angered the United States by buying weapons from Russia and championing Islamist causes. Satterfield arrived in Ankara in 2019 just before US President Donald Trump ordered a brutal withdrawal from Syria pushed by Erdogan. Satterfield, who also has extensive experience in Egypt and Libya, was one of the few Trump representatives to remain in office when President Joe Biden took office. He left after the Senate, where many Biden candidates have languished for months due to Republican opposition, his successor, Jeff Flake, has confirmed. Former senator, Flake was one of Trump’s most vocal critics within his Republican party. AFP 2022

