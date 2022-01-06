Turkey pursues new mechanism with the United States to consolidate relations

CHICAGO: While people in many parts of the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25, for most Orthodox and Arab Christians, the key date is actually January 7.

Indeed, most Orthodox Christian groups follow the Julian calendar created by the Romans, rather than the Gregorian calendar adopted by most Christian countries in 1582. The dates of several Christian holidays, including Christmas and Easter, differ from each other. others.

For Arabs, the Julian calendar and staying true to tradition are very important, Fr Spiridon Sammour, the pastor of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, where Jesus was believed to be born, told Arab News.

Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day on or near January 7 to remember the birth of Jesus Christ as described in the Bible, he said in an exclusive interview.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, whom many Christians believe to be the son of God. The date of birth is unknown as there is little information about his youth. The gospel of St. Matthew in the Bible claims that Jesus was born during the reign of Herod the Great. Herod, who was a king of Judea, died in 4 BC. Many Christians celebrate Jesus’ birthday on December 25, but some maintain the tradition by keeping the date on January 7.

Muslims also recognize Jesus as a great prophet and this shared respect brings Christians and Muslims together. Easter commemorates the time when Christians believe that Jesus was crucified by the Romans in Jerusalem and then resurrected.

Christmas on January 7th is also known as Old Christmas Day. Eleven days were removed (from the Gregorian calendar) to make up for the calendar gap that built up with the Julian calendar when England and Scotland switched in 1752, Fr. Sammour explained.

Many people, especially in rural areas, did not accept the loss of these 11 days and preferred to use the Julian calendar. Many Orthodox churches recognize the dates of festivals according to the Julian calendar, he said.

What further complicates matters is the fact that the Julian calendar was revised in 1923, which caused different Christian groups to adopt different dates for their celebrations. The revised Julian calendar is more in line with the Gregorian calendar, so a few Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on December 25, such as the Antioch Orthodox Church in the United States. The Greek Orthodox Church, meanwhile, celebrates January 7 and the Armenian Orthodox Church on January 19.

Whatever calendars they use, the Church of the Nativity in Manger Square remains the most important place of worship for Christians regarding the birth of Jesus and is the center of their faith.

The Church of the Nativity includes the Grotto of the Nativity and the neighboring caves, the Greek Orthodox monastery, the Armenian monastery, the Saint Jerome school, the Saint Catherine church and the Saint Jerome church, the P said Sammour.

When we visit the Grotto of the Nativity, we find at the place where Jesus was born a 14-pointed star. This denotes the 14 generations from Adam to Abraham, from Abraham to David the prophet and king, from David to the captivity in Babylon, and from the captivity in Babylon to Joseph, the husband of Mary and to whom Jesus was born.

But the most important is the inscription on the star. It reads in Latin, Hic natus is Jesus Christus ex Maria Vergine, which translates to, Here Jesus Christ was born of the Virgin Mary. Bro says Sammour.

The key is the word here because it means that the great mystery of the incarnation took place in this particular place, and it means that this geographical point is central because it is a meeting point between heaven and earth, God and man.

The church is considered to be one of the oldest and most sacred historic buildings in the world. The Roman Empress Helena ordered her son, Emperor Constantine, to build the church in 326 AD over the cave in which Jesus was born, after recognizing Christianity as the official religion of the Roman Empire.

Over the centuries, the church has undergone many attempts to destroy it, including in 529 AD when the Samaritans set it on fire. In 540 AD, it was rebuilt by Emperor Justinian and enlarged as it is today, Father said Sammour.