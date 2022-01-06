Kazakhstan: Violence Continues – The Times Hub





Aktobe, Kazakhstan & nbsp; Kazakhstan: the violence does not stop Airborne units from the Russian Federation have arrived in the country The violence does not stop in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. Meanwhile, Russian airborne units have arrived in the country. Almaty police reported that dozens of rioters were killed in the city on Thursday evening. Orda.kz reports with reference to the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan that 2,298 participants in protests and riots were arrested across the country on Thursday evening. The clashes also reportedly killed at least 18 security personnel, two of whom were found beheaded. The Interior Ministry also reports about 748 wounded among the security forces. During protests in Almaty, the presidential residence and town hall were set on fire. The army has regained control of the main airport, which had previously been seized by protesters. However, on Thursday evening, clashes resumed in Almaty’s main square, which was occupied by troops and protesters during the day. Reuters correspondents say they heard explosions and gunshots. TASS, citing eyewitnesses, reported that during the shooting there were deaths and injuries. As night fell, the shooting stopped again. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on foreign-trained terrorists. On Wednesday evening, he addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with a request for military support. Units of the airborne forces of the Russian Federation have already arrived in the country. Western countries call for a calm and peaceful settlement. China has called the events Kazakhstan’s internal affair. The head of the European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, declared Thursday that the military intervention of Russia in Kazakhstan brings back “memories of situations which should be avoided”. Borrell expressed his “great concern” and added: “The rights and safety of civilians must be guaranteed… the EU is ready to support the resolution of this crisis. The US State Department said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had spoken with his Kazakh counterpart about the state of emergency prevailing throughout Kazakhstan. According to the ministry statement, the secretary of state stressed that the United States fully supports Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom, and called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis and respect for citizens’ rights. The Secretary of State also underlined the importance of promoting stability in Europe, in particular by supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in response to Russian aggression. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Tokayev expressing solidarity with Kazakhstan, the Turkish administration’s press service reported. As reported in the official statement from the office of the Turkish president, Erdogan told Tokayev that Turkey was following developments closely and expressed hope for a rapid reduction in tensions and the formation of a new government. . Erdogan also assured that, if necessary, Ankara would offer Kazakhstan “all forms of information and technical experiences”. Erdogan also discussed the situation with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and expressed hope that the crisis will be resolved through dialogue. Post navigation

