The final closed frontier of the Cold War era at stake as Turkey and Armenia meet

Long-time enemies Turkey and Armenia will start new talks next week in Moscow to normalize relations and open the last closed border of the Cold War era, a goal supported by the United States and the United States. European Union that could reduce Russia’s influence in its backyard.

The January 14 meeting comes more than two months after President Joe Biden urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Rome to work on establishing diplomatic ties with landlocked Armenia and opening up from the common border of the countries, according to previous comments by a senior Turkish official. . Turkey closed the border in 1993 in solidarity with its ally Azerbaijan, which was waging a war with Armenia in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Washington and European capitals are supporting talks in an attempt to reach a lasting resolution to the conflict and counter Moscow’s influence in its Soviet hinterland. Russia’s determination to dominate the region reappears after troops are sent to quell protests in Kazakhstan. Turkey’s goals are to signal US-led NATO allies unhappy with its purchase of Russian air defenses that it is working to end Russian expansionism and become a trade route. secure between China and the West.

Normalization with Armenia plays perfectly in this picture. This would help Turkey to weaken Moscow’s hold on the region a bit and expand Turkish influence, said Emre Peker, Europe director of Eurasia Group.

For landlocked Armenia, normalizing ties is a key way to overcome isolation, said Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Center in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

Bitter hostility from Turkey and Armenia is rooted in the massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, and tensions persist over how to characterize the events of 1915, in which 1.5 million Armenians were killed. been deported, killed and marched to their deaths. Armenians, backed by the Biden administration, call this genocide. Turkey, furious at characterization, says Armenians and Turks were killed in ethnic clashes during empire collapse after Armenian groups sided with Russia in WWI .

In 2020, the Turkish military supported Azerbaijan as the armed conflict with Armenia resumed over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, an enclave inside Azerbaijan with an ethnic Armenian majority. Thanks to the firepower of armed drones provided by Turkey, Azerbaijan has regained control of parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territory. A precarious truce has been put in place by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but no peace agreement has been signed.

Turkey said the dispute over genocide allegations would not be on the table, and Giragosian interpreted Armenian no-preconditions policy to mean that the genocide issue has been postponed and delegated to the post-reconciliation process. standardization.

But the road could be stony. There is a great risk that the Armenian diaspora – which in the past insisted that Turkey recognize the genocide – will play a role in decision-making, alongside the Armenian government, Peker said.

Previous efforts to achieve detente following a 2009 deal failed after Turkey demanded the withdrawal of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh as a precondition.

The new talks precede Ankara’s upcoming talks in Washington on issues such as Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defenses, which have poisoned relations between NATO allies. In preparation for the meetings, the Turkish and Armenian envoys are expected to work on a roadmap that will include confidence-building measures, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week, while stressing that Turkey was in full coordination with the ‘Azerbaijan on what to do next.

If Turkey agrees to open its border, businesses on both sides of the dormant border could flourish, as this would directly link Armenia to one of the largest economies in the Middle East. Armenia lifted the embargo on Turkish products on January 1 in response to pressure from its own business community, which is seeking an outlet for exports. The two countries have already agreed to restart direct charter flights soon.

Armenia can unlock its economy. The end of the blockade will reduce Iranian and Russian influence in Armenia, said Michael Rubin, resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. At the same time, businesses in eastern Turkey would likely benefit as well. There really wouldn’t be any losers.

Bloombergs Sara Khojoyan contributed to this report.