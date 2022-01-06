The next three “important” months for the PTI government: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP / File “My relationship with the military is exemplary, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview. He says the government must control inflation over the next three months. The government will complete its five-year term. years, “said the Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Thursday that the next three months are very important for the PTI government.

Speaking in an interview, the prime minister said his relationship with the military was exemplary, adding that he had not thought of a further extension of the terms of the army chiefs as it will be decided. in November 2022.

Speaking of the local body elections which were held recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister said that “the PTI has suffered defeat in the polls”.

The Prime Minister was of the opinion that the defeat of the PTI was a major failure at the organizational level; however, he reiterated that the party’s vote bank has not diminished.

Highlighting the government’s flaws, he said the government’s biggest failure was lack of accountability.

The Prime Minister added that if the opposition plans to table a motion of censure against the government, they can do so; adding that he does not feel threatened by “corrupt parties”.

During the interview, the prime minister said that despite all the evidence against these people [Opposition], they manage to escape responsibility.

Shedding light on soaring inflation, he said the government needs to keep inflation under control over the next three months.

He believed that with the allies, the outgoing government would complete its five-year term.

“Urban development is our government’s top priority” Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on Ravi’s urban development and central business district projects in Islamabad on January 6, 2022. PID

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also chaired a meeting to review projects for urban development and the Ravi central business district, where he stressed the need for urban development.

Urban development is the top priority of our government, he said while asking all relevant authorities to speed up the works for the rapid completion of the projects.

During the meeting, he said unused government land was turned into valuable assets.

These projects aim to create jobs and meet the needs of the population, he explained, ordering the immediate removal of legal obstacles to attract investors.

