Jokowi revokes 2,078 mining licenses, here are the files of a commercial player





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Coal mining stakeholders have responded positively to government policy to revoke thousands of mining and coal permits (ore and coal) due to a violation of government regulations. President Joko Widodo pointed out that the revocation of business licenses was carried out against mining companies that violated the permit. At least 2,078 mining companies had their operating licenses revoked yesterday, Thursday (1/7/2022). The executive director of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI) Hendra Sinadia supports the actions taken by the president. According to him, mining companies must systematically follow the policies issued by the government. “We certainly support the regulations that have been issued by the government. Mining companies must be consistent with existing regulations,” he told Bisnis on Thursday (6/1/2022). In addition, mining governance must be provided by the company in accordance with the regulations relating to minerals and coal. Indeed, it will also have an impact on Indonesia’s image in the eyes of the world. In practice, the association also carries out a strict selection of mining companies wishing to join the APBI. This step is to ensure that no dishonest mining company becomes a member. The general chairman of the Indonesian Association of Coal and Energy Suppliers (Aspebindo) Anggawira said that the revocation of this permit concerns the licenses and technical issues of mining companies. “It’s a pretty good step. It’s just that we have to look at the certainty of the scale of the companies, lest mining companies be controlled only by big mines, by oligarchs who ultimately influence. politics, ”he told Bisnis. Previously, President Joko Widodo revoked 2,078 mining and coal mining licenses for violating a number of government regulations. In the description of the video, the president said that the revocation of business licenses was carried out on companies that were not carrying out activities in accordance with the license, were not productive, transferred licenses and did not exercise ‘mining activities in accordance with their designation. “Today, up to 2,078 permits from the mining company Minerba, we are revoking them,” he said, via the Youtube channel, Setpres, on Thursday (6/1/2022). He explains that the company never submitted its work plan. They have also not been granted a permit for years, even though they have been given the green light from the government. “This is what keeps the use of human resources held hostage to improve the well-being of people,” he explained. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

