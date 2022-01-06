Imran Khan must resign over illegal foreign funding: Maryam Nawaz





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down immediately after the “damning” report by the Election Commission oversight committee. Pakistan (ECP), and also called on relevant institutions to take action in accordance with the law, Express Tribune reported.

“Imran Khan should resign immediately for his willful lies, cover-up and illegal foreign funding,” Maryam said, speaking to a reporter in Lahore on Thursday.

“He [Premier Imran Khan] is responsible for the cover-up, misrepresentation and misrepresentation, and therefore, action should be taken against him and his party. The ball is now in the court of the institutions responsible for ensuring the rule of law and citizens hope that they act, as they did in the case of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The PTI only reported 4 of its 18 active accounts out of a total of 26 accounts. This is not just lying, but they have also done everything possible to sabotage the ECP investigation,” he said. she said, according to the report.

Maryam added: “At first they tried to pressure the ECP, then they resorted to threats to prevent them from making the report public. When that wasn’t enough, they challenged his jurisdiction and used delaying tactics for the next seven years.

The PML-N mainstay further said that the ruling PTI had secured funds on behalf of party employees in the United States, the Middle East, Australia, Canada and England, while some of the companies were based in Australia and Canada, according to the report.

“The PTI submitted false and fabricated certificates to the ECP,” she said, adding that Imran Khan was the main signatory of the foreign funding and everything had been authorized by him as well as by Arif Alvi, so leader of the PTI.

According to her, “the PTI simply failed to justify where it got the foreign funding and where it spent it.”

