Boris Johnson berated missing Whatsapps describing apartment # 10 as ‘a tip’





THE PREMIER was reprimanded after failing to release key text messages about the renovation of his apartment.

Boris Johnson angered his ministerial interests adviser after it emerged that the Whatsapp communication between the Prime Minister and his Tory counterpart Lord Brownlow, regarding the overhaul, had not been disclosed.

Lord Geidt, who was appointed last year, has investigated allegations that Mr Johnson violated the ministerial code for paying for the luxury renovation of his taxpayer-funded apartment. The work was paid for by Lord Brownlow, before Mr Johnson reimbursed more than 100,000 au pairs when cost reports came out. During Lord Geidts’ initial investigation, Mr Johnson said he did not know who was paying for the work. A subsequent Election Commission investigation uncovered WhatsApp messages between the prime minister and the peer regarding the renovations and their payment. READ MORE: Tories fined over 52,000 undeclared donations for refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s luxury apartment in Downing Street This prompted Lord Geidt to continue the investigation, who was reportedly unhappy as he was not made aware of the messages during his investigation. Today letters between Lord Geidt and the Prime Minister were published, and Mr Johnson has reportedly issued a creepy apology to the par for the oversight. The peer said he had not changed his resolve and still found that the ministerial code had not been broken, but added that the episode had exposed[d] a manifest deficiency in the standards upon which the independent adviser and, by extension, the Prime Minister have an absolute right to rely on to establish the truth on such matters. He added: Indeed, the episode shook my confidence precisely because potential and actual process failures occurred in more than one part of the government apparatus. I am very grateful to you for your apologies for these shortcomings and for knowing your determination to prevent such a situation from happening again. READ MORE: Election commission to investigate refurbishment of Johnson’s Downing Street apartment The peer also said his initial report might have been different had he seen the Whatsapp messages, which he described as “The Missing Exchange” in letters to Mr Johnson. He wrote: “A number of my initial findings may have required further examination or qualification if the missing exchange had been known to me: I wrote in my report that at no time during the eight months until the end of February 2021, when the media appeared., has the Prime Minister been informed of the fact or the method of payment of the costs of repairing the apartment. “If I had been aware of the missing exchange, I would have had further questions and drawn attention to them in my report. “More importantly, I doubt that I would have concluded, without reservation, which is stated in paragraph 33 of my report, that at the time the Prime Minister became aware of it, he took steps to make the relevant statement. and seek advice. ” Details of the Whatsapp messages in question were also released, showing the Prime Minister telling Lord Brownlow that parts of the apartment were still a bit of a tip in November 2020. He wrote: Hi David, I’m afraid some parts of our apartment are still a bit of a tip and I want to let Lulu Lytle take care of that. Can I possibly ask him to contact you for approvals? Many thanks and all the best Boris. The peer responded by saying: Afternoon, Prime Minister, I hope you both are well. Sorry for the delay, I was out for a walk and didn’t have my work phone with me. Of course, ask Lulu to call me and solve it ASAP! Thanks for thinking of GE2 Best wishes David. In a subsequent post he said I should have said because the Trust is not yet in place (will be in January) Approval is a breeze as it’s just me and I know where this will come from, so as soon as Lulu calls, we can fall for David. A trust was supposed to be created, headed by Lord Brownlow, to pay for the works, but this was ultimately not formed. More than 112,000 were paid by Lord Brownlow or his company Huntswood Associates for the renovations, which were then reimbursed by the Prime Minister when reports of the arrangement surfaced in early 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19829299.boris-johnson-chasisted-missing-whatsapps-describing-no-10-flat-a-tip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

