Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit China and seek investment





Concerns over slow pace of CPEC projects, safety of Chinese personnel in Pakistan likely to be considered



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could become one of the first foreign leaders to visit China after the pandemic starts when he visits early next month, officials in Islamabad said. China has not hosted any foreign leaders since the onset of the pandemic and the initial lockdown of Wuhan in January 2020. President Xi Jinping has also not traveled outside of China for nearly two years, since a visit to China. Myanmar in mid-January 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing which begin on February 4. While the dates for the Pakistani prime minister’s visit have not been confirmed, a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project official said this week Khan will visit early next month. Khalid Mansoor, Pakistani prime minister’s special assistant on CPEC, said during the unveiling of a report on China-Pakistan economic cooperation that Khan wanted to remove all bottlenecks for investors ahead of the visit at the start of the year. next month the Express stand Islamabad newspaper reported. The Chinese side is said to have previously expressed concern about several slow projects under the CPEC. Khan had ordered the removal of 37 regulations to ensure that windows work for foreign investors, the report said, adding that he would personally hold briefings on the progress of CPEC projects every two weeks. The safety of Chinese personnel is another concern of Beijing. In July, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited China to meet with his counterpart Wang Yi for a strategic dialogue, which took place days after the deaths of 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, in the explosion of a bus near the Dasu hydroelectric project. Mr. Wang then told Mr. Qureshi that President Xi Jinping had made clear demands to bring the perpetrators to justice. Wang also called on the Pakistani side to further improve the security protection of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in Pakistan, an issue which is expected to be discussed during Khan’s visit.

