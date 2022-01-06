PM Modi’s security lapse: Minister indicates difficult decisions, CM Channi alleges Gimmick





New Delhi: The question of the security failure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy to the Punjab continued to garner mixed responses on Thursday, with the BJP continuing to attack Congress while the Punjab government blamed the Center. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur was canceled on Wednesday due to a major security breach. The prime minister was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes due to the road blocking by protesters, the Home Office (MHA) said. READ ALSO | China builds bridge over Lake Pangong in illegally detained territory, MEA says As more developments and responses continued to pour in, here are the top 10 updates on the matter: PM Briefs Chairman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday of the security breach that blocked his visit to Punjab. “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a firsthand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The president expressed his concerns about the serious default, ”the president’s office tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday of the security breach that blocked his visit to Punjab. The minister indicates “difficult decisions”: The government has indicated that important and difficult decisions will be taken once the Union Interior Ministry collects information on the matter. In Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said: “The Home Office has also talked about taking action. After collecting information, whatever the stages … important and difficult decisions will be taken by her ”. “I firmly believe that the country’s judicial system does justice to everyone and when such errors occur, all necessary measures will be taken,” he added.

The government has indicated that important and difficult decisions will be taken once the Union Interior Ministry collects information on the matter. In Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said: “The Home Office has also talked about taking action. After collecting information, whatever the stages … important and difficult decisions will be taken by her ”. SC to hear the plea: The Supreme Court also took note of the case. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday calling for a full investigation into the security breach. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana had taken note of lead counsel Maninder Singh’s submission on the matter.

The Supreme Court also took note of the case. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday calling for a full investigation into the security breach. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana had taken note of lead counsel Maninder Singh’s submission on the matter. CM Channi alleges a “gimmick”: Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said what happened in Ferozepur was not a security threat but a “gimmick” to impose presidential rule on the state. Taking an aggressive stance at a public meeting in Tanda in Hoshiarpur, he argued that the security threat allegation was a cheap play that did not belong to a leader of the prime minister’s stature, a reported PTI. The Punjab CM continued to claim that Prime Minister Modi had canceled his trip due to small crowds at the rally location and that there had been a conspiracy to defame the state. “Yesterday’s gimmick of the Prime Minister and his coterie aims to impose the rule of the president on the state,” he said, as reported by the PTI.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said what happened in Ferozepur was not a security threat but a “gimmick” to impose presidential rule on the state. Taking an aggressive stance at a public meeting in Tanda in Hoshiarpur, he argued that the security threat allegation was a cheap play that did not belong to a leader of the prime minister’s stature, a reported PTI. Punjab government survey panel: The Punjab’s chief minister’s remarks came hours after his government announced the creation of a two-member committee to conduct a “full investigation” into the episode. The panel of retired judge Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary for Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma will submit their report in three days.

The Punjab’s chief minister’s remarks came hours after his government announced the creation of a two-member committee to conduct a “full investigation” into the episode. The panel of retired judge Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary for Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma will submit their report in three days. Union Cabinet Meeting: The Union cabinet is said to have discussed the issue of security breaches on Thursday and several ministers expressed concern about the development of the situation and were looking for “exemplary action” in this area. “A number of ministers also felt that there should be exemplary action in this area, so that such events never happen again. They also said that never before has a prime minister’s security been compromised in this way, ”a minister told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The Union cabinet is said to have discussed the issue of security breaches on Thursday and several ministers expressed concern about the development of the situation and were looking for “exemplary action” in this area. Sidhu asks PM Modi: Drawing parallels with the farmers’ movement at the Delhi borders, Navjot Singh Sidhu said: “Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for over a year, but yesterday when the Prime Minister had to wait around 15 minutes, it troubled him. Why these double standards? “. “Modi Ji, you said you would double farmers’ income, but you even took away what they had,” said the President of the Punjab Congress.

In Uttarkashi, Minister of Defense of the Union Rajnath singh commented that if the security of the Prime Minister cannot be ensured, “it would be difficult to prevent the disintegration of the democratic institutions of the country”.

commented that if the security of the Prime Minister cannot be ensured, “it would be difficult to prevent the disintegration of the democratic institutions of the country”. BJP leaders in different parts of the country offered prayers in temples for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for him on Twitter, using the hashtag “LongLivePMModi”.

for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for him on Twitter, using the hashtag “LongLivePMModi”. Bhartiya Kisan (Krantikari) Union leader Surjit Singh Phool said on Thursday that they believed the district police chief was “bluffing” when he asked them to get off the road, saying Premier Minister was going to a rally by the same route. “At first we thought they were bluffing us. The PM will not come. (If he comes) he will come by plane because a helipad has been set up there, ”Phul told reporters, as quoted by PTI. “We never knew the prime minister was coming,” he added, saying they thought it was a ploy to clear the road to allow BJP workers’ buses to pass through the gathering. (With contributions from the agency)

