Biden condemns Trump as threat to democracy in speech marking one year since Jan.6 attack





“For the first time in our history, a president did not just lose an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent crowd reached the Capitol,” Biden said in a speech by the US Capitol which lasted just under 30 minutes. “But they failed. They failed. And on this commemoration day, we must ensure that such an attack never happens again.”

In a direct shot at Trump, Biden added, “His bruised ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution, he cannot accept losing.”

Biden has generally avoided speaking directly about his predecessor since taking office and pointedly did not mention his name on Thursday, instead making more than a dozen references to “the former president.”

But the president’s scorching speech nonetheless confronted Trump’s electoral lies and post-presidential behavior, accusing him of spreading lies about the 2020 election, refusing to accept defeat and holding him responsible for inciting a violent crowd of his supporters storming the US Capitol.

“A former President of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He did it because he values ​​power over principle, because he sees his own best interests as more important than the interest of his country and the interest of America, ”Biden said.

Biden again emphasized the central message of his 2020 presidential campaign and the reason he ran against Trump: “We are in a battle for the soul of America.”

The president warned that democracy and the “America’s promise” were in danger and called on the American public to “uphold the rule of law, to keep the flame of democracy alive”.

He called for protecting voting rights across the country and lambasted Trump and his supporters for trying to “suppress your vote and overthrow our election.”

“It’s wrong. It’s undemocratic. And frankly, it’s not American,” Biden said.

On Capitol Hill, Congressional Democrats participated in a series of events following Biden’s speech to commemorate the January 6 anniversary, including moments of silence on the floors of the House and Senate and speeches of lawmakers describing their personal experiences of the heartbreaking attack.

Biden’s comments come as Democrats redouble their efforts to pass two voting rights bills in the Senate – the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Both laws were introduced in response to Republicans passing laws across the country, making it more difficult for citizens to vote after a record turnout in the 2020 election. Virtually all Republicans in Congress oppose the vote. legislation and it is not clear whether Democrats will be able to pass the bills.

“Now let’s step up, write the next chapter in American history, for January 6 does not mark the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of freedom and fair play,” Biden said.

After his speech, Biden defended calling Trump so bluntly when a reporter asked him if he thought attacking the former president would “divide more than it heals.”

The President replied, “The way you have to heal, you have to recognize the extent of the injury. You cannot pretend. It is a serious thing.”

“You have to face it. That’s what great nations do. They face the truth, face it and move on,” Biden said.

A day of remembrance

The events of January 6, 2021 led to Trump’s second impeachment by the House of Representatives. The insurgency launched the largest investigation in FBI history, with 700 people arrested and hundreds of other offenders still at large. And a select House committee continues to investigate the events leading up to the riots. Two Trump allies – Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon – have been charged with criminal contempt for refusing to cooperate with committee investigators after being subpoenaed.

The events of the insurgency took place just two weeks before Biden’s inauguration, casting a shadow over the administration of the new president. And despite the multitude of rejected court cases, failed state election audits, and countless debunked conspiracy allegations, many Trump supporters continued to doubt the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency.

In his remarks, Biden said he didn’t ask to be president at a time when America’s founding principles were under attack, but was ready to fight.

“I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation. And I will not allow anyone to put a dagger in the throat of democracy,” Biden said.

The president also praised the police officers who opposed the attack for defending the nation’s way of life.

“A year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked – simply attacked. The will of the people has been attacked, the Constitution – our Constitution – has faced the gravest of threats. Outnumbered in the face of a brutal attack, the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police Department, the National Guard and other brave law enforcement officials saved the rule of law. Our democracy has held up. We the people have endured. We the people prevailed.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Biden, saying: “On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces that seek to dismantle our democracy were successful: anarchy, violence, chaos.

“When I meet young people, they often ask me questions about the state of our democracy. Around January 6. What I tell them is that January 6 reflects the dual nature of democracy. Its fragility and its strength, ”Harris added. “You see, the strength of democracy is the rule of law.”

While Trump was scheduled to hold a press conference scheduled for the anniversary of the insurgency, it was abruptly called off. The allies had warned it would cause him unnecessary trouble for Republicans and himself.

Instead of his press conference Thursday, Trump is expected to voice his grievances at a campaign-style rally in Arizona next week.

Democrats pay homage to Capitol Police, condemn Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both spoke on Capitol Hill in remembrance of the January 6 anniversary.

Pelosi paid tribute to the police and staff who helped protect the Capitol before leading a minute of silence on the home floor.

The speaker recognized “the heroism of so many, especially the United States Capitol Police” and “fallen heroes of that day”.

“In the face of extreme danger, they all risked our safety for our democracy by protecting the Capitol complex.”

“Because of them and our members, the insurgency has failed,” she said.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was upstairs in the House with his daughter, GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Pelosi spoke with the Cheneys after his remarks and the moment of silence.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in his own speech warned of the pervasive dangers to democracy and condemned former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurgency.

“The warnings of history are clear: when democracies are in danger, it often starts with a mob. This is what happened a year ago, here in this building, a mob attack,” did he declare.

“Donald Trump continues today to spread his poisonous insult on the big lie,” he said. “It was Donald Trump’s big lie that drenched our political landscape in kerosene. It was Donald Trump’s rally … that struck the game, then came the fire.”

Democrats share their personal experiences of the attack

Democratic lawmakers have recounted haunting memories of the attack in speeches throughout the day.

They described feelings of terror, disbelief and anger as the attack unfolded. They remembered horrible noises: broken glass, rioters banging on doors and walls, a gunshot. They remembered frightening directives: how they were told to put on gas masks and run for their lives. They told stories of heartbreaking calls to loved ones, not knowing what would happen next or if they would make it out alive.

Schumer described how close he got to the pro-Trump crowd that day.

“I was less than 30 feet from these mean, racist and fanatic insurgents,” he said. He added: “I was told later that one of them allegedly said, ‘Here is the great Jew, let’s go get him.'”

Schumer said a police officer grabbed him by the collar at one point and it was a moment he will never forget.

“Senator, we have to get out of here, you are in danger,” he recalls, telling the officer to him.

Many Senate Democrats gave speeches in the Senate from morning until afternoon to commemorate the anniversary.

Separately, a group of House Democrats also gave testimonies about their experiences with the insurgency. Colorado Democratic Representative Jason Crow, one of the lawmakers trapped inside the House chamber during the attack, chaired the event.

In addition to speeches from lawmakers, a moderated conversation took place in the afternoon with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.

Later that evening, a candlelight prayer vigil was held on the Capitol’s central steps attended by House and Senate Democrats, including Pelosi and Schumer.

Republicans reluctant to talk about Trump

GOP leaders were not on Capitol Hill Thursday with the House out of session and a number of Republican senators traveling to Georgia to attend a memorial service for the late Senator Johnny Isakson.

While Congressional Democrats held a full day of events to draw attention to what happened during the insurgency, Congressional Republicans, on the other hand, seemed reluctant to talk about it and especially reluctant to bring up. the role of Trump.

In a letter to House Republicans at the start of the New Year, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy briefly mentioned the January 6 birthday, but made no mention of the former president.

“Today’s actions were illegal and as bad as it gets. Our Capitol should never be compromised and those who broke the law deserve to face legal repercussions and full accountability,” he wrote.

McCarthy then turned to criticism of Democrats.

“Sadly, a year later, the majority party doesn’t seem any closer to answering the central question of how Capitol was left so ill-prepared and what needs to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. this they are using as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country, ”he said.

This story was updated with additional developments on Thursday.

CNN’s Annie Grayer, Melanie Zanona, Jeremy Diamond and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/06/politics/january-6-anniversary/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos