Indonesia revokes thousands of mining and coal permits





Jakarta (AFP) Indonesia revoked thousands of mining, coal and logging permits on Thursday as the government fights to control its vast resource sector.

President Joko Widodo’s announcement comes amid a row with coal producers over their inability to supply the domestic market, which has triggered a ban on overseas shipments by the world’s largest thermal coal exporter . Although Widodo did not explicitly mention the coal crisis, his decision highlights the challenges Indonesia faces in managing its natural resources, which include up to 17 billion tonnes of coal reserves and the largest area of ​​exploitable tropical forest in Asia. Widodo said his administration revoked 2,078 permits for mining, minerals and coal companies because the companies failed to provide work plans, abused permits, or transferred them to other parties. The government also revoked nearly 200 forest permits covering more than 31,000 square kilometers (12,000 square miles) – an area the size of Belgium. “Some permits have been granted for years but they have never been executed. It has turned natural resources hostage that should be used to improve public welfare,” Widodo said. On Monday, the president threatened to revoke the licenses of power producers who fail to meet their obligations to ensure the supply of domestic power producers. “Companies that do not fulfill their obligations (…) should be penalized, not only by bans on export permits, but also by revocation of business permits,” he said. State utility PLN warned power plants were days away from running out of fuel, threatening around 10 million customers with impending blackouts. On Thursday, the Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir sacked the director of primary energy of the PLN. In a statement, PLN confirmed it had appointed a new director, saying the move “is part of efforts to improve the performance of the company.” Indonesia’s energy ministry said PLN should improve its coal supply mechanisms. “There is no supervision. There is no mechanism to ensure that every power plant has sufficient supply,” said Marwan Batubara, director of the Indonesian Resources Studies think tank. “Coal producers do not always follow the rules,” he added. With global coal prices much higher than the cap of $ 70 a tonne on what Indonesia pays, producers have no incentive to supply the domestic market, said Lynn Zhao, raw materials analyst at Macquarie Group. . The government had previously announced that it would reconsider elements of the coal export ban on January 5, but as of Thursday afternoon no announcement was made. AFP 2022

