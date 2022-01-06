Last minute rerouting, Punjab police negligence … what went wrong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stranded for nearly 20 minutes on an airlift in Punjab, prompting an outcry from the ruling party over a breach in the Prime Minister’s security. The delay came after protesting farmers blocked the route of his convoy as it traveled on Wednesday to pay homage to national martyrs memorials at the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district. After the blockade, the prime minister returned from the Punjab, linked to the elections, without attending any events, including a planned rally in Ferozepur.

What really happened?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to travel from Bathinda to Ferozepur by plane, for which three helipads were built in Ferozepur so that the Prime Minister could land anywhere.

When the PM landed at Bhisiana (Bathinda) airport at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, it was raining heavily. For more than 35 minutes, Modi waited for the weather to clear up before deciding to fly by helicopter to the Hussainiwala memorial in Ferozepur. However, due to bad weather, it was decided at 11 a.m. that the PM’s convoy would travel 122 km by road.

According to sources in the Prime Minister’s office, this change of plan was quickly communicated to the government of the Punjab and the state police. At around 1 p.m., the Prime Minister’s cavalcade reached the airlift near the village of Piareana to find a traffic jam with buses coming from the other side protesting the farmers on the road. They were members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Phul) and were protesting against BJP workers walking towards the Prime Minister’s rally in Ferozepur.

Protesters blocked the road to Modi and reportedly made announcements by village speakers, calling on others to join the protest. This has been acknowledged by the protesting farmers themselves on camera, whose videos are going viral.

Security failure The fault of the Punjab police?

Amid the outrage and debate over the Prime Minister’s safety, many blamed the incident on a failure of the Punjab’s police safety and security protocols. Critics have claimed that the negligence of the Punjab police was responsible for the breach of the Prime Minister’s security. The mob of protesting farmers, who previously blocked buses full of BJP workers from reaching Modi’s rally in Ferozepur, was already aware of the prime minister’s route by road.

In viral videos, police officers stationed on the prime minister’s road were seen having tea with the protesters instead of clearing the crowds on the road. This has raised questions about the negligence of the Punjab police.

A protester on Prime Minister Modi’s route said on camera: “We had blocked the bridge, earlier we stopped the convoy of BJP workers and after that, as soon as we learned that the Prime Minister was coming from the Bathinda road to the Moga highway by this route, we immediately heard over the loudspeakers of the neighboring villagers of Piareana village that Modi is from here. After which we completely blocked the overflight by installing trolleys, forcing the PM Modi convoy to come back from there ”.

The demonstrators settled about eight to ten kilometers from where the prime minister’s convoy stopped on the national road. As soon as the demonstrators got wind of the approach of the Prime Minister’s convoy, some of them started to move towards him. Some even managed to approach the convoy.

Sensing the situation, PM security officials decided to return, fearing an altercation with the demonstrators. BJP leaders also claimed there was no jam until 10 minutes before the convoy arrived. The prime minister’s road was deliberately blocked at the request of the government, the party said.

CM Channi denies security breach

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied that there was a security breach or political motive behind it, he said, “according to the program sent to us, Prime Minister Minister was to fly from Delhi at 9:30 am He was to reach Bathinda airport at 10:25 am After 5 minutes from Bathinda at 10:30 am, the MI 17 helicopter was to reach Firozpur at 11:05 am We had asked to cancel the program due to the rain but we were assured that the helicopter would fly in the rain But at the last moment, instead of a helicopter, the PM left Bathinda for Hussainiwala (Ferozepur) by road.

On the issue of the Prime Minister’s security failure, a former Punjabian DGP said: “The Prime Minister’s road is not obstructed, but the Punjab police were not interested in securing it. In one of the videos that have surfaces, it is visible that instead of getting the prime minister’s road cleared, the Punjabic policemen and jawans also continued to take advantage of the protesters. We see here that the police were not interested in opening the jam, but were just doing the job there in the name of duty. “

At the same time, in response to the Union’s Home Office, the Punjab government on Thursday formed a two-member high-level committee including Justice (retired) Mehtab Singh Gill and the Principal Secretary, Affairs. Internal Affairs and Justice, in response to the filing of an immediate report by the state-to-state government. Anurag Verma.

“We are looking into the matter in detail and will be submitting a report to the state government as well as the Home Office soon,” Verma told Outlook.

What did the Punjab police say?

Punjab’s ADGP Law and Order Naresh Kumar told Outlook police gave three warnings about the road blockade by farmers. Police have been asked to prepare a diversion plan. These instructions were sent out on January 1, 3 and 4, the internal memo sent on January 1 indicated that CMs and other VIPs can come by road due to the possibility of rain on January 5. be done in advance. After that, another internal memo was sent on January 3. In which it was said that there are sugar cane fields, canals and tube wells in Ferozepur where the deployment of police forces should be considered. There were also calls to make sure the protesters do not block the rally’s route and to create alternative routes in advance. The police were asked to deploy in the form of groups and mobile teams on the course in order to be able to clear the traffic jam if necessary.

In the internal note of January 4, 24 hours before the Prime Minister’s visit, the ADGP had ordered agents to closely monitor the movements of farmers. It was also said that there could be roadblocks because of the dharna. Therefore, the police were asked to prepare the necessary traffic diversion plan in advance. It appears, however, that some agents did not heed the warnings.