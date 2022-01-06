Garland to lay criminal charges Jan.6 against Donald Trump





Attorney General Merrick Garland has yet to indict any of the suspected leaders of the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, up to and potentially including former President Donald Trump. That prompted Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, in an appearance Tuesday on CNN, to channel the emotions many of us are feeling by slamming Garland for his apparent inaction. “I think Merrick Garland has been extremely weak, and I think there should be a lot more Jan 6 organizers who should be shut down now,” said Gallego. He called Garland inept and said he didn’t hadn’t been helpful in terms of protecting our democracy.

We’re one year away from January 6, and the American people need to see real accountability.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the eve of the anniversary of the attack, Garland had ample opportunity to counter such criticism. But in urging patience and using words as thoughtful and measured as he is, Garland didn’t go far enough. His lack of urgency is disturbing.

It was genuinely heartwarming to hear Garland say: The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at all levels, accountable under the law, whether they are present that day or not. they were criminally responsible for the aggression against our democracy. This raises the possibility that Trump will be indicted. But we’re one year away from January 6, and the American people need to see real accountability.

The rest of Garlands’ speech only raised more questions about why Trump was not charged. For example, Garland said the purposeful attack interferes with a fundamental element of American democracy: the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. Well, why did this attack take place? Simple, Trump has been lying incessantly since election day in November 2020, including his summoning his supporters to Washington on January 6 for crazy time and his tragic morning urging to stop the theft. The January 6 attack simply wouldn’t have happened if Trump had not engaged in this conduct, but instead accepted the fact that he lost the election.

For those wondering if Trump and others may have committed crimes, remember this important fact: Trump was lying when he kept talking about massive voter fraud. Trump knew this, especially since his own attorney general, Bill Barr, confirmed it at the time. The lack of credible evidence of fraud that would allow him to win any state he loses is why Trump’s court efforts to overturn the election were rejected even by the federal judges he appointed.

In fact, Trump’s allies in several state legislatures, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, are still pushing for audits of the 2020 election. Why? Simple, they still haven’t found any evidence of massive electoral fraud that Trump claimed to exist. But they must continue to demonstrate to their grassroots the idea that there is massive fraud.

This means that every action Trump took to stay in power was based on a lie. (This, in my opinion, seems to be the very definition of acting corrupt under federal criminal law.) Trump lost the election but wanted to stay in power, and he was ready to say or do anything. to achieve this.

This willingness to do anything includes Trump’s attempt to enlist government officials to aid in his coup. For example, in December Trump pressured Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to say the presidential election was filled with fraud despite no supporting evidence, then left the rest to me. Trump also put extreme pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the 2020 election results despite the lack of evidence of widespread fraud. His next plan was to ask GOP-controlled state legislatures in swing states to corruptly overturn the elections in his favor. One of Trump’s closest advisers, Peter Navarro, recently confirmed the plot.

That’s why Laurence Tribe, an emeritus university professor at Harvard Law School with two former federal prosecutors recently wrote an op-ed for The New York Times urging Garland to criminally investigate Trump and his allies. These legal experts say Trump and his allies may have committed crimes, including preventing formal proceedings, inciting a riot and even a seditious plot. That sentiment was echoed this week in an editorial for MSNBC Daily by former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, who noted crimes with which Trump could be charged, such as obstructing official proceedings.

If these actions are not criminal, then nothing is.

As he urged for patience on Wednesday, Garland said, “I understand that may not be the answer some are looking for. But we will and we have to speak through our work.

But how long can justice be delayed? If Garland waits to indict Trump until the middle of the 2022 midterm campaign or after Trump announces a presidential bid in 2024, then that will look horribly political, which, ironically, is what Garland tries to avoid it with his Justice Department.

To be clear, the DOJ did a remarkable job prosecuting more than 700 people who attacked the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 election. If Garland, however, is ultimately chooses not to prosecute Trump for his coup attempt and his role in the January 6 terror attack, I think historians will count him among the key mistakes that ultimately led to the end of the United States in as a democratic republic.

This may seem like overkill to some. But it’s not. Our republic is at stake. If Trump’s coup attempt and his alleged role in the January 6 attack go unpunished, Trump or others like him may in the future follow the same game plan. , if law enforcement does not hold them criminally responsible, they will continue to do so until they finally succeed.

