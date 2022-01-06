Revoking Thousands of Mining Licenses Is Jokowi’s Full Reason





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that he would continue to reform and issue permits that had been misused by irresponsible parties. Speaking at a press conference after a closed-door meeting, Jokowi said the government would make improvements by providing transparent and accountable business permits. “But we will certainly revoke misused permits,” Jokowi said at a press conference at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday (6/1/2022). The government has decided to revoke 2,078 licenses for mining and coal companies because they are deemed never to have submitted a work plan and never been used. In addition, Jokowi also revoked 192 forestry sector permits covering an area of ​​3,126,439 hectares, and revoked the user rights (HGU) covering an area of ​​34,448 hectares owned by legal persons. “Permits which are not executed, which are not productive, which are transferred to other parties and which do not comply with our designations and regulations will be revoked,” Jokowi said. Here’s Jokowi’s full explanation: The government continues to improve the management of natural resources so that there is equity, transparency and justice to correct inequalities, injustices and natural damage. State mining, forestry and land use permits continue to be extensively assessed Permits which are not executed, which are not productive, which are transferred to another party as well as which do not comply with the provisions and regulations, we revoke. First, as of today, up to 2,078 mining company licenses have been revoked. Because they have never submitted a work plan, the permits issued for years have not been executed and this has led to the use of natural resources being taken hostage to improve the well-being of the populations. . Second, today we are also revoking 192 forest sector permits covering an area of ​​3,126,439 hectares. These permits were revoked for inactivity, lack of work plan and negligence. Third, the planting rights (HGU) which were abandoned for an area of ​​34,448 hectares were also revoked today. 25,128 hectares belong to 12 legal persons, the remaining 9,320 hectares are part of abandoned HGUs belonging to 24 legal persons. Improving and monitoring these permits is an integral part of improving governance of the granting of mining, forestry and other permits. The government continues to make improvements by providing transparent and accountable operating licenses. But the authorization which is misused will be definitively revoked. We must have the constitutional mandate that the land, water and natural resources contained therein are controlled by the state and used as much as possible for the prosperity of the people. The government will provide opportunities for equitable use of assets to productive community groups and socio-religious organizations, including farmer groups, Islamic boarding schools and others who can partner with credible and experienced businesses. Indonesia is open to credible investors who have a good track record and good reputation and are committed to contributing to the welfare of the people and the preservation of nature. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



