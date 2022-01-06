Politics
Boris Johnson normally avoids creepy excuses – but in 2022 another annus horribilis is just beginning | Politics News
Boris Johnson has spent most of his political career going wild and avoiding moments of mea culpa, even in the most hectic of times.
So the fact that the Prime Minister is starting the year to offer a “humble and sincere” apology to his Ministerial Interests Advisor for his behavior during the renovation of the Downing Street apartment is startling.
the unusual and creepy excuses nods at the efforts Mr Johnson had to make to prevent his renovation funding scandal from exploding further earlier this year.
Less than a month ago, the Conservative Party fined nearly £ 18,000 for breaking election law while renovating the apartment – the last thing Mr Johnson needed to kick off the year 2022 was Lord Geidt’s resignation as well.
Potential explosion avoided, the Prime Minister is however far from turning the page of his terrible end of 2021.
The blow to his authority and leadership caused by his poor survey management in the lobbying of former Tory MP Owen Paterson and the scandal of No 10 Christmas parties did not go. The problems have been put on ice rather than resolved.
Where he has started to regain some credibility with his MPs is in his decision not to impose new COVID restrictions in England over the Christmas period.
Keep cool – some would say he had little choice in the face of a reluctant party and cabinet – won him praise from his colleagues in the House this week.
The unpredictable, angry and rebellious mood on the benches that punctuated the end of the last term has been replaced with scrutiny, and in the Commons this week the PM seemed more composed than he has been in weeks .
To read: 2021 – a year of notable political scandals
If he can ride the Omicron wave over the next few weeks (something, according to the Prime Minister himself, will be “very difficult”) without introducing more restrictions, Mr Johnson will no doubt feel emboldened and emboldened. will surely want to claim the leadership of a parliamentary party clearly not impressed by him and his Operation No. 10 lately.
But, with at least 24 hospital trusts now declaring a critical incident on the Omicron strains, it will be a bumpy race that could force the Prime Minister to reimpose measures, politically difficult as it may be.
He still faces the outcome of the No.10 Independent Christmas Holiday Inquiry during the 2020 COVID shutdowns, which could be another hammer blow for a prime minister whose public reputation has been in dire straits – perhaps irreparably – damaged.
The government – something ministers are deeply and painfully aware of – is also facing a cost-of-living crisis due to rising fuel bills and inflation.
There was a reason all opposition politicians used the Prime Minister’s First Questions of the Year to ask Mr Johnson about the cost of living – they expect that to be the question at hand. top of the public agenda, and the government’s most pressing problem, in the months to come.
There is no doubt Mr Johnson returned in 2022 with a new haircut and an air determined to turn the tide. But what his MPs are watching now is not just his performance, but the polls.
According to current polls, up to 100 MPs who won seats aided by Mr Johnson’s patronage in 2019 are heading for defeat in the upcoming general election.
If they conclude that this prime minister cannot turn the tide – the local elections in May will be a litmus test – in the months to come, they could decide that the party needs to change course.
This is something that is openly discussed among the members of Parliament who occupy these marginal seats. One of them told me this week that he believes there is a one in three chance Mr Johnson will face a leadership challenge this year.
So while the Prime Minister will be extremely relieved to turn the page 2021 and start 2022 by hanging on to Lord Geidt, another annus horribilis is just beginning.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-normally-avoids-grovelling-apologies-but-2022-is-already-turning-out-to-be-another-annus-horribilis-12510517
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]