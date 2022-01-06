Human rights groups and politicians around the world call for release of student protesters in Turkey

Members of the European Parliament and international and local human rights groups have called on Turkey to release two university students who have been behind bars for more than three months for participating in protests against the rector appointed by the government of Turkey. one of the best public universities in Turkey.

The calls come as protests at the University of Bogazici, where students and academics fight against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reach, mark their first anniversary. As of January 3, 2021, the picturesque campus overlooking the Bosphorus has been filled with security guards and iron barriers that prevent access to the rector’s offices. Nearly a thousand students have been arrested and a hundred have lost their scholarships for participating in the protests. A dozen academics sympathetic to the student protests were removed from their posts.

We have watched with great concern the arbitrary repression state security forces against Istanbul Bogazici University students protesting President Erdogan’s arbitrary appointment of rector, four members of the European Parliament said in a joint statement this week, ahead of the trial on Friday 14 students sentenced to six to 32 years in prison. imprisonment.

Claiming that the students had simply used their constitutional rights, lawmakers added: They have been paying a very high price for exercising their fundamental right to protest and demonstrate for some time now: students have been clubbed, terrorized, arrested and , in some cases, tortured.

European Parliament rapporteur on Turkey Nacho Sanchez Amor also tweeted: Peaceful protests should not be criminalized Look closely of the European Parliament.

Likewise, a statement by 22 non-governmental associations and rights groups, including support groups in Bogazici and former students, said the arrests were arbitrary and used as a tool to suppress the student movement. and to intimidate and frighten students. at acquit the students.

Of the 14 students who will appear in court, two in particular have become symbols of Turkey’s brutal treatment of student protesters, labeled terrorists by Erdogan and poisonous snakes by his political ally, far-right leader Devlet Bahceli. . . Ersin Berke Gok, senior in the physics department, and Caner Perit Ozmen, a history student, have been behind bars for 94 days, about half of them in solidarity isolation. According to their lawyer Burcin Sahan, they were access denied to medicine, their copies of school exams and visits from friends.

We are curiously waiting to see what the prosecution will submit to the court on Gok and Ozen, because when we watch the videos of the events of October 5, what we see are the security forces pushing the students, not the other way around. . around, Sahan said. Although Ozen is being held for inflicting injuries on a security guard, there is no medical report on the injuries. On the contrary, Ozens was injured in the shoulder and he suffered for 10 days without any medical treatment.

The charges against Gok include the hijacking of an official vehicle. During a protest on October 5, the slender young man with huge eyes and disheveled hair jumped on the rector’s car, shouted for academic freedoms and gave a victory sign. Hours after the footage went viral, Erdogan said, students trying to stop a rector’s car, those disrespecting their teachers, it’s unacceptable. They can’t be students, but The Terrorists who have infiltrated our universities.

Asked about her expectations for the January 7 trial, Sahan said the acquittal would be the right thing to do, but we think it’s unlikely and the case will drag on. So we would at least like to see the release of both so that they can continue with their lessons.

Nearly 1,000 students have been detained, some repeatedly, since the protests began, Doruk Tunaoglu, a graduate student and member of the Bogazici Watch group, told Al-Monitor. Many students who participated in the protests were deprived of their scholarships. We try to provide scholarships for them with the help of our alumni.

The public university, the only Turkish institute to be among the 200 best international universities, has been a liberal stronghold where the bright but poor children of Anatolia rubbed shoulders with the children of Turkey’s economic and cultural elites for generations. Its alumni and teachers have long been key figures in Turkey’s political and cultural scene, including two of Turkey’s former prime ministers.

The university has a tradition of choosing its rector from among its own academics through peer voting, but the ruling Justice and Development Party has been undermining this practice since the mid-2010s. water came on the last day of 2020, when Erdogan appointed Melih Bulu, a party man whose academic credentials were tarnished by allegations of plagiarism. Since then, the university has become the scene of demonstrations calling for academic autonomy and police repression with gas and rubber bullets. After months of protests on campus and across Turkey, the unpopular Bulu was removed from his post, to be replaced by his iron-fisted deputy Naci Inci despite strong protests from academia in Bogazici.

Inci has proven to be more repressive than Bulu, Tunaoglu told Al-Monitor. He was the one who brought the specialized combat police to campus and had them tear down our resistance tent.

Those who currently govern the university appear to be deliberately destroying Bogazici’s institutional base, Biray Kolluoglu, professor of sociology and former dean of student affairs at the university, told Al-Monitor. Not only do we see increasing brutality towards students, but also towards universities and the institutional structure that made the university special.

Inci terminated the contracts of various academics who openly supported student movements, including documentary filmmaker Can Candan, and banned him from entering the school grounds. He also terminated the contracts of the university coordinator on sexual harassment cases and the editor-in-chief of the university publishing house, eliminating the two bodies. The LGBT club has been closed.

Just look at what’s going on in Bogazici and you’ll get a good idea of ​​how many institutions in Turkey are being undermined or their autonomy structurally destroyed, said Seren Selvin Korkmaz, executive director of the IstanPol Institute, a group of think tank based in Istanbul. It is similar to what is done at the Central Bank or the Turkish Statistical Institute. It has become a power game, a way to replace merit with loyalty and extend control over institutions that should be autonomous.