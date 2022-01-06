Donald Trump says Joe Biden is trying to hide behind January 6 riots





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday accused his successor of attempting to “hijack the incompetent work he does” by drawing US attention to the anniversary of the riot on the US Capitol and again claimed he had been refused a second term through electoral fraud.

“Biden is working hard to try to hijack the incompetent work he is doing, and has done, on the horrific withdrawal from Afghanistan (surrender), borders, COVID, inflation, loss of energy independence and much more, “Trump said in a statement. e-mail declaration of his Save America PAC. “Everything he touches turns to failure. This is what you get when you have a rigged election.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks at a rally protesting the Electoral College’s certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington, January 6, 2021.AP Photo / Evan Vucci, File

In a separate statement, the former president accused Biden of “destroying our nation” before turning on the House select committee investigating the riot, which he called “the unselected committee of political hacks totally partisan “.

President Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol EPA / Greg Nash / POOL

“Why is it that the unselected committee of all-partisan political hacks, whose judgment was handed down a long time ago, is not discussing the rigged presidential election of 2020?” ” He asked. “It’s because they don’t have the answers or the justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it’s leading to the destruction of our country. They want any conversation regarding the election be “annulled.” Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media simply call it the Big Lie, when in reality the Big Lie was the Election itself.

Biden repeatedly attacked Trump in remarks from the Capitol Building Statuary Hall Thursday morning, claiming at one point that the 45th President had “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” valued “power over principle “and” his bruised ego “on” our democracy or our Constitution “.

“He’s not just a former president,” Biden said of Trump. “He is a defeated former president, beaten by a margin of more than 7 million of your votes.

An explosion caused by police ammunition is triggered as supporters of President Donald Trump revolt in front of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. REUTERS

Trump had originally scheduled a press conference Thursday afternoon to respond to Biden and outline his claims that the riot was the result of a peaceful protest against voter fraud. However, he announced on Tuesday that he was scrapping the bail and would instead address his demands in more detail at a campaign-style rally on Jan.15 in Arizona.

“What has become increasingly evident to ALL is that LameStream media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms refused National Guard or National Guard requests to attend. DC army on Capitol Hill, ”Trump said. in his statement on Tuesday. “Their emails and correspondence with the Defense Ministry exist, but the media will not ask for this evidence, nor will they report the truth!”

“This is the Democrats’ big cover-up committee and the media are complicit.”

