Maryam asks JIT to investigate PTI accounts





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at a press conference on January 6, 2022. Geo News

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday called for the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate all of the PTI’s unreported bank accounts.

“Just as a JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was formed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a similar JIT must be formed to investigate PTI,” she told a press conference. in response to a report from a monitoring committee of the electoral commission. from Pakistan investigating foreign funds received by the party.

“All accounts held by PTI must be publicly disclosed,” she said.

She said that since all the allegations of financial malfeasance have been “proven” against the PTI, the Pakistani people are held to account.

Maryam alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan attempted to “sabotage” the investigation into PTI funding through foreign donors.

“The PTI not only lied in its revelations to the ECP, but it tried to sabotage their investigation,” she said.

Maryam said “never before in its history” has the country ever witnessed such “compelling evidence” against any party or leader.

“You tell your party to put forward the Imran Khan ‘brand’. Your brand is that you are incompetent, unskilled, corrupt, liar, conspirator, plunderer, [and that you are behind] mind-boggling inflation, economic devastation, unemployment and guilty of illegal foreign financing, “she said.

“This brand is now on display first and foremost,” she said, adding that he would no longer “have the opportunity to hide”.

Discussing figures reported by the State Bank of Pakistan to the ECP, she said the party has 26 bank accounts, 18 of which are active, while only four have been reported, ”Maryam said.

The PML-N chief said she came across the prime minister’s tweet that said he welcomed the report and that ministers even said they had been “exonerated”, and asked what gives them such an impression.

“You kept on running away [from the probe] for seven years. You used force, coercion, and rigging and kept the probe from moving forward. And then when you knew that it had become unavoidable, that people are going to ask questions to the ECP, you tried to prevent the publication of the report by putting pressure on them, “she said.

Maryam said that subsequently the jurisdiction of the ECP was challenged, as a result of which “delaying tactics” were employed for seven years.

She asked why the party did not come for review if they claimed they had not engaged in any illegal practices.

“But the thing is, it’s the ones who are investigating who know and are not afraid that they’ve committed theft. Not everyone is like Nawaz Sharif, who has always blown it up. chest and welcomed any inquiry, ”she added. .

The PML-N chief said the PTI had to be “drawn into the probe”, and now “every fiber of his being has been found to have infiltrated the controversy.”

Listing the countries the party had received funding from, she said donations had been sent from the United States, the Middle East, Australia, Canada and England.

She went on to say that the PTI created two companies, one in Texas and one in California between 2010 and 2013, and that “[PM] Imran Khan himself was chairman of both companies.

“Some companies have also been formed in Australia and Canada,” she said.

“Since Imran Khan was the president, everything that happened was his knowledge, was done at his request and he said it,” Maryam said.

Quoting the report, she said the PTI not only “lied”, but was found guilty of “willful concealment” and “misrepresentation”.

She alleged that the party had “submitted false certificates” to the ECP, and that everything had been done on the instructions of “the senior leadership of the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Maryam alleged that the party facilitated the illegal transfer of funds through “four employees and office staff”. “The authorization for this was given by Imran Khan and Arif Alvi,” she added.

The PML-N chief said the prime minister had not yet explained “how much money he received from which country and from which company, where it was spent and what the sources of these funds were”.

She said Imran Khan will have to answer for how he, on the one hand, “gathered illegal funds” and on the other, “stood on top of a container in 2014 to illegally impeach and unconstitutionally an elected Prime Minister “.

“You may have used this money here and there, but you also used it against an elected government,” she added.

Maryam said Pakistani law states that no political party can receive funds from a foreign company. If they do, they are declared “outlawed,” she said.

Maryam further alleged that the PTI government not only resorted to the false declaration of foreign funding, but also sponsored and rewarded sugar, electricity, flour and other mafias which led to the inflation in the country.

The PML-N vice-chairman said the PTI “used the religious card to cover up Imran Khan’s misdeeds”.

Opposition demands resignation of prime minister and hopes justice will be served

In light of the allegations against the prime minister, Maryam said it was high time he resigned his post.

“The PML-N, as well as the joint opposition, are calling on Imran Khan to resign for lying, receiving illegal funding and concealing funding,” she said.

Welcoming the ECP for releasing the report, Maryam said it was now up to the commission to ensure that justice was done and “Imran Khan is being punished for his corruption.”

“The way innocent people were imprisoned [in false cases] the ECP should ensure that Imran Khan and his main leaders are also punished, ”she said.

Maryam said she trusts the country’s justice system and said she hopes justice will be done.

“The party will decide on the return of Nawaz”

Responding to a question regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Maryam said the party would decide, adding that he had only left the country for medical reasons and that there was no had “no deal” signed.

“Nawaz Sharif did not leave the country following no agreement. He went to London only to seek treatment because his life was in danger,” she said, adding that the state de Nawaz had deteriorated as a result of the ill-treatment he suffered during his stay. The custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I apologize for my bugged phone”

Regarding the leaked recording of a phone call Maryam had with Pervez Rasheed, she asked for an apology that her phone was tapped without her knowledge.

“As a Pakistani citizen, it was a violation of my rights to listen to my personal phone call. Therefore, I will not comment on this matter unless I receive an apology.”

The report

The report exposes the contradictions between the details provided by the PTI to the ECP and the actual figures.

According to data provided to the committee by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), PTI has 26 bank accounts.

From 2008 to 2013, the PTI disclosed funds worth Rs 1.33 billion to the ECP, while an SBP report indicates the actual amount is Rs 1.64 billion, according to the report.

PTI did not disclose details of three banks in the documentation provided to the ECP, he added.

He said about 1,414 companies in Pakistan, 47 foreign companies and 119 potential companies have provided funds to PTI.

The PTI received US $ 2.3448 million in funding, but the review committee was unable to access the party’s US bank accounts, according to the report.

Among those who contributed to these funds were 4,755 Pakistanis, 41 non-Pakistanis and 230 foreign companies.

In addition to the United States, PTI has secured funding from Dubai, United Kingdom, Europe, Denmark, Japan, Canada, Australia and several other countries.

A private bank provided details to SBP regarding $ 2.2 million in funds received by the Dubai PTI, however, the review committee was unable to obtain further details.

He was also unable to obtain information relating to funds received from the UK and Europe.

Due to a lack of information, the committee’s report states that it cannot comment on the source of funding for any of the countries.

The company that audited PTI’s accounts has based its reports on the same information for five years, the report notes, adding that PTI has changed the company in the past year but the content of the report has remained the same. .

The report states that the committee has come to the conclusion that there is a discrepancy in the audit reports and bank statements of PTI.

The committee sent PTI a questionnaire on funding received from the United States and other countries, but received no clear answer, he added.

“Inaccurate” report

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, speaking at a post-cabinet press conference on Tuesday, called the report “inaccurate”.

Federal Minister said the ECP should conduct a public comparison of foreign party funding and demanded a similar review of PPP and PM bank accounts; -N.

Chaudhry also claimed that the committee had twice counted transactions worth Rs150 million and Rs160 million.

The Information Minister said the review committee’s report showed the party had 26 bank accounts, while eight of them were inactive.

Chaudhry said eight accounts, out of the remaining 18, were functional.

“He said 10 of the accounts in question did not actually belong to the PTI, six were subsidiary accounts, while the party distanced itself from the other four,” Dawn said.

The federal minister said “there is no question of foreign funding” because he said the prime minister and the PTI had always provided records of their transactions.

“The PTI has full details of the 40,000 donors, while no other party had such a record of donations,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/922969-pm-imran-khan-tried-to-sabotage-ecp-foreign-funding-probe-maryam-nawaz

