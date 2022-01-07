Designer says President Joko Widodo adopted a more nuanced sample of Garuda-inspired presidential palace

It looks like we won’t ultimately get a superhero seat at the Presidential Palace, as President Joko Widodo reportedly went for a more nuanced design. Related – Garuda-inspired design proposed for new Indonesian State Palace does not fly with the architects Balinese sculptor Nyoman Nuarta, famous for the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) statue on the island, was hired to design a structure that would become the exhibition grounds for the Presidential Palace complex in the planned new capital of East Kalimantan. Its almost too literal inclusion in Garuda – a divine bird belonging to Hindu mythology that forms Indonesia’s national emblem – has been widely highlighted. Yesterday Nyoman handed out new drawings depicting an updated mega-Garuda structure that he said he signed from President Jokow when the plan was presented to the government on January 3. The design was well received and approved by the president, Nyoman wrote in the caption. While the structure still looks like Garuda spreading its wings, it lacks a particularly obvious main element, which was one of the main reasons the original design was never set in motion: Proposed design for a new state palace in Indonesia. Image: Screenshot of the video It is not clear whether the Garuda structure would have a practical purpose. In any case, the government and Nyoman hope that the presidential palace could be a tourist attraction. Despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic, the government aims to complete the presidential palace by 2024, when it will aim to start moving to a new capital.

Sources 1 / https://Google.com/ 2 / https://coconuts.co/jakarta/news/designer-says-president-joko-widodo-has-approved-more-nuanced-take-on-garuda-inspired-presidential-palace/ Mention sources can contact us to remove / modify this article

What are the main advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that outlines the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more information and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. View Photos The advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have specific schedules and are available at all times. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes from anywhere at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choice. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, are present online. Online quotes will allow policyholders to discover several insurance companies and check their rates. Drivers are no longer required to obtain quotes from a few well-known insurance companies. In addition, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when it comes to an insurance company, lying to them is pointless. Usually, insurance companies research a potential client before granting them coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online life insurance quote provider , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not limited to just one type of insurance provider but offers customers the best deals from many different online insurers. This way, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or national agencies, branded insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals. fill out an online form with accurate, real information, then compare prices, ”said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company name: Internet Marketing Company Contact person Name: Gurgu Phone number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version on accesswire.Com: https: //www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of – Comparison-Insurance-Auto-Quote-Online See photos