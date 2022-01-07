We must fear the threat of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping





The Chinese Air Force has carried out hundreds of flights in Taiwan’s military airspace, and President Xi has repeatedly said the island should be reunited with the Chinese motherland within five years. Putin claimed that in the history and geography of Ukraine lies the soul of the history of the Russian people. But what else are the master conjurers doing? What do they want us to see, and what would they want them to stay hidden? We also need to look at the tensions at home, which both leaders seem to find worrying. Putin’s latest move was to send Russian troops to Kazakhstan to help his ailing president. Meanwhile, he’s pushing back a tight schedule. Russia will join talks scheduled for January 12 within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council. Putin wants all NATO offensive weapons to be withdrawn from Poland and the Baltic countries, as well as from Ukraine and Georgia. In addition, Ukraine and Georgia must commit to never attempting to join NATO. Such an undertaking is legal and diplomatic nonsense; he knows it. READ MORE Both leaders know they have a psychological advantage with the divisions in the West after the Afghan debacle. Since January 1, however, there has been a change, with Washington engaging allies and the Kiev government. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he wants NATO to act with one voice. But America appears to be divided on the inside. The EU Europe is also divided, with the new German coalition and President Macron desperate to show that they are on the same page. They are not. Macron favors a much softer line towards China and an approach to Russia that diverges from that of America and the United Kingdom. Russia is occupied across Europe. Moscow uses international maritime regulations to close the Sea of ​​Azov to shipping, as it notifies military exercises. Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik threatens to break the 1995 truce established in Dayton by withdrawing Serbs from the Bosnian federation and is counting on Russian support. China is also occupied in its Pacific neighborhood. Beijing last week offered riot and militia training to the Solomon Islands to counter Australian troops and police sent to help restore order in November. Russia, too, has been hit hard by repeated waves of Covid. Moreover, there are signs that Putin is under pressure from his own hard-line supporters to act decisively. As Xi and Putin feel a danger to themselves, they become more dangerous to the rest of us. For both, the timeline of military options may shrink. The winter mud and snow are terrible for the Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine. And Taiwan is more nimble in preparing for a long guerrilla defense than is often believed. His decision time for the UK too. The time for destroyers in the Black Sea and aircraft carriers in the Pacific is over. Britain must deliver what her allies say they need, what they are truly capable of and what are in their own best interests individually as a nation and collectively as an ally.

