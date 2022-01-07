Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expected to visit China next month to accelerate CPEC progress





This April 2019 photo shows Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a ceremony in Beijing. Image credit: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Beijing in early February. The visit aims to accelerate the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and further strengthen ties between the two strategic partners.

This will be the fourth visit by Pakistani prime ministers to China after his last visit in October 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping has canceled all official visits since the start of the pandemic.

Khalid Mansoor, special assistant to the prime minister on CPEC, hoped the next visit would help remove barriers to trade and boost investment in Pakistan, especially in the newly developed special economic zones.

The Prime Minister ordered the removal of 37 regulations to ensure a one-stop-shop for foreign investors and reduce bureaucratic red tape and also asked officials to personally brief him on the progress of CPEC projects every 15 days. Mansoor shared this during the launch of the 2021 report by the Pakistan-Chinese Institute (PCI) and the All-Pakistan Chinese Business Association (APCEA). APCEA represents 200 Chinese companies active in Pakistan.

Participants at the ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy welcomed the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to China, which would strengthen bilateral ties as high-level meetings have been suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic.

In recent years, China has invested more than $ 25 billion in Pakistan in CPEC projects, creating 75,000 jobs, producing 5,500 kW of electricity and building more than 500 kilometers of roads, the ambassador said. China in Pakistan Nong Rong.

In 2021, Pakistan and China held several virtual and physical celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

This week, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the launching ceremony of the Pakistan-Chinese Business and Investment Forum in Islamabad. He said the joint ventures and collaboration will improve the country’s exports through the industrialization process as the second phase of CPEC focuses on industrialization and Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

