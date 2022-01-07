President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi discuss Punjab security breach for 30 minutes





A day after agricultural protesters crossed his cavalcade route into the Punjab to leave it stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 30-minute meeting on Thursday with President Ram Nath Kovind who demanded a first-hand account of developments. .

The meeting took place around the time Union ministers, chief ministers and BJP leaders prayed and recited mantras to pray for the prime minister’s long life. A day earlier, after protesters violated the Prime Minister’s security cordon in Punjab, The BJP attacked Congress and its government in the state, accusing them of creating a situation where the prime minister is undermined. President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a firsthand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about this serious mistake. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022 President Kovind, according to sources, contacted Modi himself by telephone on Wednesday after the incident in Punjab and invited him to Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a firsthand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The president has expressed his concerns over this serious mistake, the Indian president said in a message on Twitter. A government source said: The Prime Minister briefed the President on what he went through and how it happened. It was a one-to-one meeting. Later Modi, in a Twitter post, said: I called Rashtrapati Ji. Thank you to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength. Sources said the president expressed concern about the incident, noting that it was not an ordinary security failure or breach. What the Prime Minister has is constitutionally mandated security and there is a lot of detail and preparation for that. Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla said protocols should be followed to the letter and in spirit when it comes to the security of the prime minister. There are specific protocols for the safety of the Honorable Prime Minister, the House leader in Lok Sabha, which must be guaranteed in letter and spirit. There is a need to make standards-based arrangements at all levels when they visit, Birla said on Twitter. BJP leaders, who attacked Congress and its government in the Punjab for allegedly constructing a scenario in which the prime minister would be injured, conducted special prayers at temples across the country for his safety and well-being. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for the long life of the Prime Minister and chanted the Mahamrityunjaya mantra at Bhopals Gufa (cave) temple. The mantra has also been chanted in the temples of Mahakaleshvara and Omkareshvara and other temples important in the state for its safety. Visuals posted on social media showed the chief minister and BJP leaders reciting the mantra. Chouhan’s counterpart in Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb also chanted the Mahamrityunjaya mantra for the Prime Minister’s long life. Visited the Meher Kalibari temple today, offered prayers to Maa Kali and performed Shiva Linga Abhishek. May Maa Kali and Bholenath bless Maa Bharati’s son, our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji with longevity, he tweeted. The Mahamrityunjaya mantra comes from the Rig Veda and devotees believe it has the power to ensure physical well-being and longevity. On Twitter, BJP executives posted tweets with the hashtag #LongLivePMModi and ModiJiJiyoHazaroSaal. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chanted the mantra and said that “the prayers of 135 million compatriots and the blessings of Mahadev himself” were with the prime minister. Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted the mantra with a photo of Modi in a saffron robe, meditating in a cave in Kedarnath. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attached a video of the mantra’s rendition to his tweet.

