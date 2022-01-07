The end of the night is happy to finally listen to someone





The solemnity of the day was in danger of being undermined by former President My Little Phony. Two weeks ago, he announced that at the time of the Capitol Prayer Service, he was planning to deliver addresses doubling the big lie to counter-schedule the commemorative events. Yes, you cannot let the commemorative events unfold without counter-programming. For the same reason, at a funeral you have to put out a comic strip of insults for people who are happy that the guys are dead: [Imitating comic] Jean looks good. This is the first time I have seen it steep in years! Oh! His wife knows what I’m talking about. Either way, it’s my time. His too! Tip your porters. STEPHEN COLBERT

It would be like Judas giving a speech to commemorate Good Friday: [Imitating Judas] Of course, it’s a sad day, but without me none of this would have happened. The real crucifixion took place on November 3. Marie-Madeleine knows what I’m talking about. Tip your Pharisees. STEPHEN COLBERT

Donald Trump cancels an appearance and listens to other people’s advice? I’m worried about him. JAMES CORDEN

Republican senators said the press conference was not a good idea, so instead Trump will be spending a lazy day dancing at the YMCA at home. JAMES CORDEN

But according to New York Timess Maggie Haberman, the real, real reason was that it was becoming clear that he was not likely to get the live TV coverage he was hoping for. Well, that makes sense. Eclipsed solemn events seldom get good marks. That’s why they canceled Dick Clarks Pearl Harbors Rockin Eve. STEPHEN COLBERT

In his statement regarding the cancellation, Trump called the insurgency a completely unarmed protest and said he was moving the event from Mar-a-Lago to Arizona on January 15.

I would like to point out that they were armed. And when did we start having to say unarmed protests? Protests are not armed by default. It’s like saying: we had a lovely weekend. It was a totally bloodless cotillion. STEPHEN COLBERT

It makes sense that he would move it from Mar-a-Lago to Arizona, given their state’s motto: Arizona: Safeguarding the Americas in Florida. STEPHEN COLBERT

So no press conference tomorrow, but Trump will speak at a rally in Arizona on January 15, just as Martin Luther King Jr. would have liked. JAMES CORDEN

The most impactful punchlines (Covid Confusion edition)

There is an update in the world of Covid: Everyone in the world has Covid. STEPHEN COLBERT

Speaking of which, the CDC has announced that after isolating yourself for five days with Covid, you should take a quick test if you have access to it. You can read more about it in this month’s issue of Unhelpful Advice magazine. JIMMY FALLON

That’s right, another update from the CDC Even Dr Fauci is like, Oh, I muted it a few months ago. JIMMY FALLON

