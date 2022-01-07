Politics
Susanna Reid wonders if Boris Johnson lied as she furiously confronts Tory MP
Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid toasted Transport Secretary Grant Shapps after Prime Minister Boris Johnson falsely claimed 2.2 million people would receive 140 a week as part of the Warm Home Discount
Video unavailable
Susanna Reid was embroiled in an angry clash with the Transportation Secretary after asking if Boris Johnson had intentionally lied about the Warm Home Discount.
Yesterday, the Prime Minister was challenged over energy bills during PMQs and made at least four false statements in a PMQ as it was challenged by Deputy Chief Angela Rayner.
One of them was the Warm Home Discount, which it claimed “2.2 million people [will be] supported up to 140 per week “.
Joined by host Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain today, she toasted Tory MP Grant Shapps over her comments.
Susanna pointed out, “The discount for the warm house is not 140 per week. The Warm House Discount is a one-time payment during the winter. “
Escaping the question, Shapps said: “That’s right – a one-time payment of 140. A separate payment, which also provides an additional 25 per week, and which also helps up to 4 million people.”
Susanna went on to investigate asking, “Is that a lie Boris Johnson told the Commons yesterday when he said it’s 140 a week. But he didn’t say it once, he said it twice? time.”
“What I think he was pointing out is that we are contributing 140 on energy bills for 2.2 million low wages, and that is what he was referring to,” replied the Conservative MP. .
“What he said was 140 a week – if the Warm Home Discount was 140 a week, that would greatly offset the hardships people were having,” said Susanna. “Okay, so either he lied in the Commons or he doesn’t know what help is given to people who can’t pay their energy bills.”
Shapps continued, “You’d rather cut me off but I was going through a long list of things that we are …”
“I was talking about the Warm Home Shed,” Susanna said emphatically.
“And I confirm that it contributes 140% to energy bills for 2.2 million poorly paid people,” he replied. “We can also have a 25 seasons cold weather payment which is a weekly payment and goes to 4 million. But my larger point is, if you will allow me to say this, everyone knows there is an outbreak. global energy prices.
“What I’m trying to demonstrate, from 4.2 billion in spending on the cost of living, a lot of which is spent on energy, is that we are very aware of it and we are doing everything our best and most viewers will realize, we do not control the world’s energy! “
Ben jumped into the debate and, while conceding that there was a global spike in gas prices, he pointed out that the hot house rebate had not increased in a decade – despite the increase in gas prices. energy ceiling.
“No, you are right, there is a global spike in wholesale gas and electricity prices,” he said. “But I just want to put that in context – a hot discount for 140 houses per year. We have established that this is just one year after what the prime minister said, which is a week.
“It’s the same amount – 140 – for a decade now. It has not increased, although there has been a global peak, the Warm Home Discount has not increased. We understand that it may soon be. increase, but it has remained the same for 10 years. The current cap on energy prices rose 12% in October, adding 139 to the average bill.
“That hot home rebate has already been absorbed by the peak when it has increased. And then you talk about another increase in the cap in April – the prediction is that it will add another 600 to the average household bill. .
“So these things that you put in place, they don’t hit the sides for families who desperately need them. They’re going to choose between heating and eating.”
* Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV
