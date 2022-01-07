Business | The Economist

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios Where Android.

After a three-month trial, a Silicon Valley jury found Elizabeth holmes guilty of intentionally deceiving investors in Theranos, a startup she founded that promised to revolutionize medicine by detecting disease from a few drops of blood. The jury heard that Ms Holmes knew the company’s core technology was flawed and lied about her prospects. At the zenith of Theranoss, in his black turtlenecks giving a TED speaking, Ms. Holmes symbolized the insurance culture of tech startups. She will be condemned later.

Erdogan’s madness

Turkeys the annual inflation rate soared in December to 36% from 21% the month before. The country’s currency collapsed, falling 44% against the dollar in 2021, mainly due to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policy of harassing the central bank to cut interest rates. All of this has only fueled inflation in Turkey, which depends on energy and imported goods. The cost of transportation increased by 54% in December year on year, and that of food and drink by 44%.

Toyota sold more cars in the United States than General Motors in 2021, the first time DG has lost the annual crown of America’s biggest car seller since the early 1930s. The Detroit giant has been hit particularly hard by the global shortage of computer chips, leading it to sharply cut production. Its Japanese rival had stockpiled chips, leaving it ready to take advantage of growing demand for new cars when pandemic restrictions eased. Toyota says it doesn’t expect to be the king of the roads of the Americas in 2022.

You’re here was also able to weather the chip supply crisis, nearly doubling its car deliveries in 2021 in part by increasing production in China of vehicles for Asian and European markets. The good news from electric car makers has been overshadowed somewhat by the criticism it has received for opening a showroom in Xinjiang. A civil rights group said Tesla supported the genocide in the Chinese region, where the Uyghur population is being persecuted by the government.

Investors adapting to expectations of accelerating interest rate hikes, stock markets had a wobbly week. Tech stocks have been hit hard; the Nasdaq had its worst start to the year since 2008. Shares of airlines and the broader travel industry fared better as fears faded that Omicron would once again close borders. The past year has also seen some scares in the markets, but overall the S&P 500 12 months up 27%, the Nasdaq by 21% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 19%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 finished December 22% higher than when it opened in January. Apple became the first company to achieve $ 3 billion in market capitalization. It was a brief moment, as its value plummeted amid the rout in tech stocks. The company’s stock price has more than tripled since the depths of the pandemic in March 2020. After being kicked off the New York Stock Exchange due to the US ban on investing in certain Chinese companies, China Mobile debuted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a secondary listing in Hong Kong, where its shares are also traded. It is one of the largest stock offerings ever in China, which could raise nearly $ 9 billion after all options are exercised. during this time SenseTimes the action flew after a success Initial Public Offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Chinese company is developing facial recognition software. Last month, it was blacklisted by the Biden administration because its technology allegedly allows human rights violations in Xinjiang, a claim that SenseTime says is unfounded. The blacklist forced a short delay on its Initial Public Offering , which was revived with the help of several state-supported institutions in China.

Huawei said it expects last year’s revenue to exceed $ 99 billion, a 30% drop from 2020. The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker did not give a details, but the drop undoubtedly reflects U.S. and foreign bans that have curtailed its access to chips using U.S. technology.

The crisis worsened at Evergrande, as the indebted Chinese real estate developer confirmed that he had been ordered to demolish 39 buildings on an artificial island that he compared to the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The local authority in Hainan province said Evergrande had not received permission to build the properties. Trading in its shares was briefly suspended in Hong Kong ahead of the announcement.

Days in dollars

Warner Music has bought the rights to David Bowie catalog of songs, which would have cost 250 million dollars. This is the latest deal for the lucrative library of rock star melodies; Bruce Springsteen last month sold the rights to his tracks to Sony Music for $ 550 million. Buyers derive a steady income from licenses for radio tracks and, increasingly, streaming services.