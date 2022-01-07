Democrats quietly consider banning Trump from leaving office on January 6





In the year since the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, a handful of pro-democracy Democrats, academics and lawyers quietly explored how a post-Civil War Constitutional amendment could be used to disqualify former President Donald Trump from office detention again, reports The Hill.

Calls for Congress to take action to strip Trump of his eligibility, which reached a crescendo in the aftermath of the January 6 riot, have since waned. But those who remain engaged on the issue say discussions on the application of Article 3 of the 14th Amendment are ongoing.

Rather, the idea evolved and waned, said Laurence Tribe, a constitutional scholar at Harvard Law School. I hear it being raised with considerable frequency these days both by media commentators and by members of Congress and their staff, some of whom have asked for my advice on how to implement Section 3. .

An analysis by The Hill found that a dozen Democratic lawmakers have spoken publicly or privately over the past year about how Article 3 of the 14th Amendment might apply to those who have embarked on the insurrection on January 6.

Among those whose offices spoke with Tribe recently are Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Who sits on the January 6 House special committee; Representative Jerry Nadler (DN.Y.), who chairs the powerful House Judiciary Committee; and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).

I continue to explore all legal avenues to ensure that the people who tried to overthrow our democracy are not responsible for it, Wasserman Schultz told The Hill.

Nadler and Raskin did not respond to a request for comment.

Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was ratified after the Civil War, states that office holders who “have engaged in an insurgency or rebellion against the same” are excluded from any future office.

Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, served as House Director in Trump’s impeachment trial for his role in the Jan.6 attack. Days after Trump’s acquittal in the Senate, Raskin discussed the constitutional provision in a press interview, saying Trump was right in the middle of that group.

“The point is, the constitutional goal is clear, to prevent people exactly like Donald Trump and other union traitors from holding public office,” he told ABC News on February 17, adding that legal mechanisms would require “more research”. “

Most constitutional scholars who spoke to The Hill believe the provision is not directly applicable. Concretely, this means that applying Article 3 to Trump would require an additional step for lawmakers to make the 14th Amendment operational.

Some academics believe Congress, with a simple majority in both houses, could act on its own to find Trump engaged in an insurgency, which would involve the constitutional provision. Under the 14th Amendment, restoring Trump’s eligibility would then require a qualified majority vote.

Other experts, like Tribe of Harvard, say Congress should go further, either by creating a neutral investigative body to determine whether Trump has engaged in an insurgency under Article 3 or by attributing this investigative role to a federal court.

A bill, introduced by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) After Trump’s Senate impeachment trial last February, would allow the attorney general to argue before a panel of three judges that an official violated the provision and should be banned from future office.

In addition to legislative discussions, other efforts have focused on lobbying state election officials for private litigation on the issue.

A pro-democracy group, Free Speech For People, has launched a campaign to pressure top state election officials to apply the 14th Amendment to Trump if he runs again. This would effectively prevent Trump’s name from appearing on their state’s ballot in 2024.

This summer, the group sent letters to chief election officials in all 50 states and Washington DC, claiming they have a constitutional obligation to bar Trump from participating in future state polls. The group argues that the provision does not require further action from Congress because the 14th Amendment is already operational on its own.

Just as states are allowed (if not required) to exclude from the presidential ballot a candidate who is not a citizen by birth, who is a minor or who has already been elected twice president, so states should exclude a candidate from the ballot. , like Mr Trump, who had previously vowed to support the Constitution but later embarked on the insurgency, claims their letter to Georgia’s top election official.

What if election officials don’t comply?

We intend to argue this issue, group chairman John Bonifaz told The Hill. So if a secretary of state does not live up to the mandate of section three, the 14th amendment, we will take that matter to court.

But some researchers believe such lawsuits could face serious obstacles and would likely be challenged in the Supreme Court.

If a secretary of state refuses to declare Trump ineligible, it is far from clear who could challenge that decision, said Gerard Magliocca, professor of law at Indiana University, who noted that state law varies. considerably on the matter.

According to Tribe of Harvard, if a lawsuit were brought against Trump’s eligibility in 2024, the outcome of that litigation would likely depend on whether a congressional establishment of a neutral investigator previously determined that the role of Trump in the January 6 attack triggered Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Otherwise, a trial of Trump challenging his exclusion from a poll would have a good chance of success, he said.

Whether or not pressure to disqualify Trump under the 14th Amendment wins wider support or more legislative influence may affect what the Jan. 6 House panel ultimately reveals about his role.

Once this committee has made it clear, as I hope it will, that what happened was indeed an insurgency that triggers Article 3 of the 14th Amendment and supports DOJ’s criminal prosecution of the responsible, it’s hard to imagine this not becoming a logical next step, Tribe said.

