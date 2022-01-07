Japan, Australia sign defense pact for closer cooperation







Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison present signed documents during their bilateral reciprocal access agreement video signing ceremony at Kishida's official residence in Tokyo, Japan on 6 January 2022.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Japan and Australia on Thursday hailed a new close defense cooperation agreement as a breakthrough and landmark, in the latest step to strengthen security ties amid the China’s rise in military and economic power. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a virtual summit to seal a pact that had been in the works for several years. Australia has worked with Japan, India, the United States and Britain to strengthen defense ties in the face of concerns about China, including its pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation in the region and the commercial disputes. The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), Japan’s first with a country, will allow the Australian and Japanese military to work transparently with each other on defense and humanitarian operations, Morrison said. “Japan is our closest partner in Asia, as evidenced by our Special Strategic Partnership, Australia’s only such partnership – an equal partnership of shared trust between two great democracies committed to the rule of law, human rights, free trade and an Indo-Pacific, ”Morrison said at a signing ceremony. “The RAA is a historic treaty that opens a new chapter for advanced defense and security cooperation in a complex and rapidly changing world, something you and I understand very well,” Morrison told the Japanese leader. Kishida called the deal a “breakthrough” and said ties with Australia would remain a model of security cooperation with other countries, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said during a briefing. Press. Kishida and Morrison have agreed that the two sides will work to update a 2007 Japan-Australia joint statement on security cooperation as soon as possible to set a clear direction for their relationship, the official said. The summit comes as tension over China’s claimed Taiwan grows as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert China’s claims of sovereignty over the democratically ruled island. Kishida and Morrison stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and urged a peaceful resolution of the issues, according to a joint statement released after the summit. Ahead of the meeting, Morrison said closer ties with Japan were needed “to deal with a new and even more difficult environment, especially within the Indo-Pacific.” Japan has a status of forces agreement with the United States, which allows the United States to base warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops in and around Japan as part of a alliance that Washington describes as the foundation of regional security. Kishida was due to travel to Australia on Thursday, but canceled the trip to deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases in Japan. (Report by Sonali Paul, Kiyoshi Takenaka edited by Robert Birsel)

