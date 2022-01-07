What we know so far, 5 points





Months before the 2022 Punjab election, a security breach incident involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked a massive outcry and a political war of words. The Supreme Court is due to hear the case tomorrow (January 7). Here is what has happened in the matter so far. PM security breach, 5 points 1. What happened on Wednesday morning? On Wednesday, January 7, Prime Minister Modi was on his way to a BJP rally in Ferozepur, Punjab, when his convoy was stranded on an airlift for more than 15 minutes due to a protest blocking the road. The site of the incident from a flyover near the village of Piarenana on the Moga-Ferozepur was clear until around 11 a.m., when around 50 protesting farmers led by union leader Surjeet Singh Phool arrived on the road. The incident took place just 30 kilometers from the Pakistani border and some protesters approached 150 meters from the prime minister’s convoy. The Special Protection Group (SPG) strategically parked vehicles around the PM’s car to ensure safety. The prime minister’s cavalcade was then turned back to Bhatinda airport and the rally was canceled. 2. “Thank your CM”: PM Modi after a security breach After having to return halfway due to a “major security flaw”, Prime Minister Modi reportedly told Bhatinda airport officials to thank Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein at Bhatinda tak zinda laut paaya airport,” Prime Minister Modi told officials upon his return to Bhatinda airport, the ANI news agency tweeted. 3. The Interior Ministry accuses the government of Punjab The Interior Ministry issued a notification on the incident and requested detailed reports from the government of Punjab on the incident which led to the cancellation of the event planned by the Prime Minister. The MHA blamed the Congressional government in Punjab for the lack of security. The MHA statement said: “In addition, given the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which clearly has not been deployed. After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret but refuted claims of a security breach. Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, CM Channi said: “I regret that Prime Minister Modi had to return during his visit to Ferozepur district today. We respect our Prime Minister. We have asked them (PMO) to interrupt the tour due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information about his sudden change of itinerary (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). There was no security breach during the visit of the Prime Minister. ” A high-level investigation committee formed As CM Channi said in his press conference, the Punjab government on Thursday formed a high-level committee to investigate the security breaches during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. The committee made up of Judge (retired) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary for Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma will submit their report in three days. Supreme Court hearing into breach of PM security A petition has been filed with the Supreme Court to hold the state police chief and chief secretary accountable for the security failure and order their stay until the action is decided. The petitioner said in his plea that “we must ensure that this does not happen again”. Chief Justice NV Ramana will hear the case on Friday January 7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-pm-narendra-modi-s-security-breach-what-we-know-so-far-5-points-punjab-supreme-court-charanjit-channi-2927215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

