6 things Donald Trump lost after the January 6 insurgency – SheKnows

January 6, 2021 still looms as a dark day in American history. A year later, the ramifications are still being felt as the two-party political system wrangles over what happened on Capitol Hill and who is responsible for it. Many insurgents, who were protesting against the November 2020 election results, are now seeing the legal consequences of their actions. But what does this mean for former President Donald Trump?

Whether he wants to admit it or not, he lost a lot in this riot. Part is financial, part social, but a large part of the loss will be due to his legacy in the history books. Trump’s words are troubling to this day: “About me, about you, about our country. It was a fraudulent election, but we cannot play these people’s game. We must have peace. So go home. We love you, you are very special. We’ve seen what’s going on, you see how others are treated so badly and so badly. “

But Trump still heals his wounds from his actions. He can no longer jump on Twitter to grab the headlines. He is probably not joking with George W. Bush and Barack Obama in the text of the group of former presidents. And he’s asked plenty of staff to write negative revealing books about their time in the White House.

Find out what Trump lost on January 6, 2021, and how it still affects him to this day.

