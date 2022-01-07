Genshin Impact 2.4 Update Removes Cross-Save Support For Battle Pass Rewards On PlayStation





According to users following the new Genshin Impact update 2.4, players can no longer claim Battle Pass rewards on other platforms if the pass was originally purchased on PlayStation.

Genshin Impact supports cross-save between PlayStation and PC, and prior to this update the cross-save feature included Battle Pass rewards. Thus, PC and mobile gamers could redeem Battle Pass rewards even if their accounts were created on PlayStation.

Now, however, these players will have to redeem these rewards through the PlayStation Network. When attempting to claim Battle Pass rewards, players will receive a message that says “Unable to collect using current platform. Please use the platform on which you made the purchase. “

Cross-save PlayStation gamers got fucked by miHoYo… pic.twitter.com/jsw1lHypYc

Genshin Impact Guides (@WorldOfTeyvat) January 5, 2022

A Twitter account of Genshin Impact Guides @WorldofTeyvat provided a video describing the game’s Battle Pass and the process for claiming rewards. The user was playing Genshin Impact on PlayStation, and when the game’s cross-save feature was launched, he migrated his account to PC.

Have you played Genshin Impact?

YES NO

Fanbyte’s Imran Khan pointed out that this feature here is indeed unnecessary, as Sony has already received its share of the player’s money when purchasing the Battle Pass through the PlayStation Network Store. This new update only adds more hoops that players have to go through just to try and redeem their rewards.

Khan also mentioned that the exchange of rewards between PC and mobile was still working fine, so this situation is a Sony issue.

PlayStation has had an interesting track record with cross play during the PS4 generation. As a market leader, Sony has rejected any idea of ​​cross-playing with other platforms in order to keep its user base playing within the PlayStation ecosystem for as long as possible. However, it wasn’t until after the cultural monster that was Fortnite that Sony had to relax its cross-play and cross-save policies.

Genshin Impact also has a strong fan base, so time will tell if Sony or developer MiHoYo responds to them. Genshin Impact’s latest update brings two new characters to Shenhe and Yunjin, as well as the new Enkanomiya map.

IGN has contacted MiHoYo for comment.

George Yang is a freelance writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @yinyangfooey

