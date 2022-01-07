Viral, the video of Jokowi’s entourage makes way for an ambulance in Grobogan





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Circulating on social networks a video showing the convoy of the group’s vehicles President RI Joko Widodo drove slowly to greet ambulance brought viral patients to social media on Wednesday (/ 1/2022). Based on the information gathered from Compass.com, the location of the group Jokowi provide a means for ambulances, especially on Jalan Raya Purwodadi-Blora, in Mayahan village, Tawangharjo district, Grobogan. The video was intentionally recorded by one of the ambulance passengers who was in the middle of the trip when he passed the vehicle of Jokowi’s entourage. Ambulance It was known that he was traveling from the (eastern) direction of Ki Ageng Selo Wirosari Hospital to Panti Rahayu “Yakkum” Purwodadi Hospital. This is based on the statement of Septian, the ambulance driver. While the VCR is his partner. Also Read: 250cc, Ninja 250 and CBR250RR Motorsport Fairing Price January 2022 “I don’t expect it. At first I thought I would give up, but the mind of the patient who is in a state of emergency,” said Septian, quoted in Compass.with. If you look at the rules, in Law number 22 of 2009 concerning traffic and road transport, there are several lists of priority vehicles regulated in section 134. This list is sorted according to the emergency rank. The ambulance itself takes second place. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail Article 134 specifies that road users who obtain primary rights have priority in a predetermined order, in the following order: 1. Fire-fighting vehicles in service.

2. Ambulances transporting sick people.

3. Assistance vehicles in the event of a traffic accident.

4. Vehicles driven by state institutions of the Republic of Indonesia.

5. Vehicles for leaders and officials of foreign countries and international institutions who are state guests.

6. Funeral procession.

Thus, ambulances should come before vehicles to provide assistance in the event of a traffic accident and after fire trucks.

