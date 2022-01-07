Politics
Telltale signs Narendra Modi is safe after ‘security breach’
The president expresses his concern
The Union Home Office has formed a committee to investigate the incident which left the Prime Minister and his cavalcade stranded on a flyover for around 20 minutes
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 01.07.22, 03:14 AM
Phew! The nation is safe, the Prime Minister too.
Here are some telltale and reassuring signs:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President on Thursday to give a first-hand account of the Punjab security breach the day before. Social networks were inundated with images of the session.
BJP leaders in several states claimed that Modi was saved by the grace of God and gathered in temples to chant a powerful mantra from Shiva believed to confer long life.
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, led the chanting of the Mahamrityunjay mantra in the temple of Bhopals Gufa.
The Chief Minister of Tripura and the young leader of BJP Biplab Kumar Deb prayed at a Kali temple in Agartala.
Social networks have been bombarded with hashtags such as LongLivePMModi and ModiJiJiyoHazaroSaal.
As the BJP launched a campaign to garner sympathy for the incident which forced Modi to leave without addressing a rally in Ferozepur, a small detail was overlooked by courtiers.
Farmers who blocked the road to Ferozepur on Wednesday said the Punjab police asked them to end the protest because the prime minister was going to pass, but they believed they were being duped because they had already announced they would block Modi. The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to travel to the rally location by helicopter.
Surjit Singh Phool, Union Bharatiya Kisan (Krantikari) leader who led Wednesday’s blockade, was quoted by ANI news agency as driving to the rally venue. We thought he was bluffing to clear the route of the BJP buses en route to the rally. There were helipads ready and the Prime Minister had to fly. We didn’t know he was on the road.
The Union Home Office has formed a committee to investigate the “lack of security” that left Modi and his cavalcade stranded on a flyover for around 20 minutes. The panel will be chaired by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat.
Balbir Singh, Co-Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and S. Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group, will be the other members. The congressional-led government of Punjab has also formed an investigative group.
Modi, who called President Ram Nath Kovind, tweeted with photos from the meeting: “I called Rashtrapati Ji. Thank you to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength.
Called Rashtrapati Ji. Thank you to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/g6Unl8WCJJ
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2022
The president’s office tweeted, “The president has expressed concern about the serious default. “
President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a firsthand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious error. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022
The BJP suggested that Modi foiled a plot by “Pakistani and Khalistani supporters”. A similar tactic was used earlier in a futile attempt to discredit the farmer movement against the now repealed farm laws.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan stood out among BJP leaders to organize special prayers for Modi’s long life.
Chouhan had tweeted in advance that he would lead the chanting of the Mahamrityunjay mantra in the temple. He then posted several photos of the ceremony.
“PM Modi is the jewel in the crown of India,” Chouhan said, equating “khilwad (flirting)” with “the life of Modi” with a “khilwad with the security of the country”. He said it was by “the grace of God” that Modi had returned safe and sound from the Punjab.
arenarendramodi -,,,, #LongLivePMModi https://t.co/7kzvtlCv6A pic.twitter.com/82uhwnmR3G
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 6, 2022
On Wednesday evening, the BJP posted a video on social media about the Punjab incident, titled “Understanding the Timeline of the Attack on Prime Minister Modi” – a phrase that Amit Shah made infamous with reference to Citizenship incursions from the Center.
In the video, questions were asked about who was behind the attack on Modi. “Was this Pakistan’s plan? Was this Khalistanis’ plan? Did Congress support the plan? The video asked.
The video accused the congressional-led Punjab government of first clearing the Modi road and then allowing protesters to block the road.
“What would have happened if the PM had continued on the road?” “Asked the video, before offering a response:” A riot? An attack? Violence and bloodshed? An attempt to kill the Prime Minister? “
The video also showed a TV news clip and claimed that Modi had returned to tell the truth: “Apne CM ko Thank you kehna, ki Bhatinda main airport tak zinda laut paya. “
The video text concluded that Modi had “foiled the plot of Pakistan, Khalistani supporters and Congress”.
